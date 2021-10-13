Blue Origin launches William Shatner into space

Blue Origin has launched William Shatner into space aboard its New Shepard NS-18 rocket.

The 90-year-old Star Trek actor became the oldest person ever to travel to space, overtaking 82-year-old Wally Funk who took part in Blue Origin’s first crewed flight in July.

“Everyone on Earth needs to see this,” he said after returning to Earth.

“It’s unbelievable... I hope I never recover from this. I hope I maintain what I feel now. It’s so much larger than me and life.”

The launch was delayed several times due to windy weather at Blue Origin’s facility in West Texas but finally lifted off at around 9.50am local time.

Flying alongside Shatner were Audrey Powers, Blue Origin’s vice-president of mission and flight operations, Chris Boshuizen, a former Nasa engineer, and Glen de Vries, the co-founder of software firm Medidata.

The rocket reached an altitude of around 100km, allowing passengers to see the curvature of the Earth and experience micro gravity. The total flight time takes just 11 minutes.

Blue Origin is one of three companies pioneering a new era of space tourism, with SpaceX and Virgin Galactic also sending civilians to space in recent months.