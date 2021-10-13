Blue Origin will launch 90-year-old Star Trek actor William Shatner into space on 11 October, 2021 (Blue Origin)

Blue Origin is preparing to launch William Shatner into space today aboard its New Shepard rocket.

The Star Trek actor will boldly go where no 90-year-old has gone before, becoming the oldest person to ever fly to space.

The New Shepard NS-18 flight was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was delayed due to windy weather at the Texas launch site.

The lift-off has been rescheduled for 8.30am CDT (2.30pm BST), with a live stream of the mission beginning 90 minutes before the launch.

Joining Shatner on the flight is Blue Origin Vice President Audrey Powers, former Nasa engineer Chris Boshuizen and Medidata CEO Glen de Vries. It comes less than three months after Jeff Bezos made the same 11-minute trip aboard the first ever crewed New Shepard rocket.

We’ll have all the latest updates from the launch in our live blog below, as well as well as a live stream of the event on this page.