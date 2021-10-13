Blue Origin launch – live: William Shatner set to become oldest ever person in space today
Blue Origin is preparing to launch William Shatner into space today aboard its New Shepard rocket.
The Star Trek actor will boldly go where no 90-year-old has gone before, becoming the oldest person to ever fly to space.
The New Shepard NS-18 flight was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was delayed due to windy weather at the Texas launch site.
The lift-off has been rescheduled for 8.30am CDT (2.30pm BST), with a live stream of the mission beginning 90 minutes before the launch.
Joining Shatner on the flight is Blue Origin Vice President Audrey Powers, former Nasa engineer Chris Boshuizen and Medidata CEO Glen de Vries. It comes less than three months after Jeff Bezos made the same 11-minute trip aboard the first ever crewed New Shepard rocket.
We’ll have all the latest updates from the launch in our live blog below, as well as well as a live stream of the event on this page.
William Shatner speaks of ‘life-changing' Blue Origin launch
William Shatner has spoken about the “life-changing” trip he is about to embark upon aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard NS-18 rocket today.
“We’re just at the beginning, but how miraculous that beginning is. And how extraordinary it is to be part of that beginning.” he says in a promotional video posted by the private space firm to Twitter.
He may claim to be terrified but he’s looking in great shape! He’s also been busy tweeting in the hours leading up to the launch, and claims to have pre-arranged a “special something” while actually in space.
Hello and welcome...
to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s Blue Origin launch from Texas.
It is only the second ever crewed launch of the New Shepard rocket, coming less than three months after Jeff Bezos made the same 11-minute trip.
The most notable passenger aboard today’s flight is 90-year-old Star Trek star William Shatner, who will become the oldest person to ever reach space if all goes well.
The nonagenarian said last week that he was “terrified” to head to space, and has had to wait an extra day for the launch due to bad weather.
Lift-off is scheduled for 8.30am CDT (2.30pm BST) - approximately six hours from now - and we’ll be bringing you all the latest news and updates from Texas right here.
