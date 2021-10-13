Blue Origin launch live stream: Watch as Star Trek actor William Shatner blasts into space

Blue Origin is preparing to launch William Shatner into space today on-board its New Shepard rocket.

The Hollywood icon, who played Captain Kirk in the Star Trek films and TV series, will be one of a four-person crew sent into orbit.

At 90-years-old, he will also be the oldest person to ever fly to space.

The New Shepard NS-18 flight was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was delayed due to windy weather at the Texas launch site.

It is now expected to launch at 8.30am local time (2.30pm BST).

