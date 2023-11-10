GOP debate highlights: Dan Crenshaw weighs in on Haley versus ‘scum’ Ramaswamy
Five candidates faced off in the NBC News-hosted event in Miami, Florida
Haley calls Ramaswamy ‘scum’ for referencing her daughter during debate
The third Republican primary debate concluded at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, following contentious exchanges over candidates’ policies and records.
Five candidates qualified for the showdown, broadcast by NBC News – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, biotech entrepreneur and woke-bashing author Vivek Ramaswamy, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.
Former President Donald Trump has also qualified but did not attend, instead speaking at a rally in nearby Hialeah, Florida.
There were a number of fiery tussles throughout the evening including when Mr Ramaswamy was booed by the crowd for an attack on Ms Haley’s daughter with the former UN ambassador calling him “scum” in response — many agreed with her assessment including Texas Rep Dan Crenshaw.
The candidates stood united in their support for Israeli military action against Hamas but had differing views on Ukraine. There was little time spent addressing the poor performance by the GOP in yesterday’s off-year elections with the focus turning to the topic of abortion.
The next debate is set for 6 December in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and will be hosted by NewsNation.
‘He went too far’: Ramaswamy slammed for bringing up Haley’s daughter in GOP debate
Vivek Ramaswamy has been slammed by social media users for “going to far” after he brought up Nikki Haley‘s daughter during the third GOP debate on Wednesday night.
In a heated moment – that culminated in Ms Haley branding him “scum” and refusing to shake his hand at the end of the debate – the far-right candidate singled out his Republican presidential rival’s child on stage.
“In the last debate, [Ms Haley] made fun of me for actually joining TikTok while her own daughter was actually using the app for a long time,” Mr Ramaswamy said, bringing up a month-old comment the former UN ambassador made about his use of TikTok.
“So you might want to take care of your family first,” he added.
His quip prompted booing from the shocked audience while Ms Haley was visibly outraged by the personal attack.
Rachel Sharp has the story...
Vivek Ramaswamy slammed for debate comment on Nikki Haley’s daughter
Ramaswamy mentioned Haley’s daughter in attack on TikTok
Tucker, Elon, Joe... that’s who Ramaswamy says should moderate GOP debates
“Think about who is moderating this debate. This should be Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan and Elon Musk,” Mr Ramaswamy said. “We’d have 10 times the viewership, asking questions that GOP primary voters actually care about and bring more people into our party.”
The 2024 candidate claimed Democrats would not allow a conservative news anchor or media personality to host their debates.
Mr Ramaswamy then attacked Ms Welker, an NBC News anchor, accusing her of being part of the “corrupt media establishment.”
GOP candidates all vow to support Israel at debate – but not Ukraine
Shortly before the candidates took the stage for the third Republican primary debate in Miami on Wednesday, the Pentagon announced that US fighter jets struck a weapons storage facility in eastern Syria used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and affiliated groups, the latest sign of the tense security situation in the Middle East amid the Israel-Hamas war.
Once the spotlights came on, the GOP candidates called for a further ratcheting up of military operations, urging Israel to annihilate Hamas and the US military to directly attack Iran.
Josh Marcus reports.
Trump rivals all vow to support Israel in GOP debate – but not Ukraine
Candidates differed when it came to Ukraine, however
Five key takeaways from the third GOP debate
The third Republican primary debate was an ugly slugfest reminiscent of the earliest Trump debates of 2015 — except the former president wasn’t even there.
A group of five candidates, minus their party’s frontrunner, appeared onstage Wednesday evening in Miami for what was billed as a presidential debate but in the end may have just been an exercise in futility, given the continued dominance of Donald Trump in every available poll of the GOP primary.
What transpired over two hours served as a reminder of what Mr Trump has done to this party, and raised the question of whether his shadow will loom over Republicans long after he fades from relevance.
Let’s look at the main takeaways from Wednesday’s showdown:
Third GOP debate: Five key takeaways
Another Trumpless debate poses the question: When does any of this start to matter?
Haley slams ‘scum' Ramaswamy in heated GOP debate
The 2024 Republican candidates turned on each other in Donald Trump’s absence during a spirited third GOP debate on Wednesday with former UN ambassador Nikki Haley branding Vivek Ramaswamy “scum”.
The tech entrepreneur was booed by the crowd in Miami after attacking Ms Haley’s daughter during a heated exchange over security concerns about TikTok and China – a touchy topic of previous debates.
“In the last debate, [Ms Haley] made fun of me for actually joining TikTok while her own daughter was actually using the app for a long time so you might want to take care of your family first,” Mr Ramaswamy shot at Ms Haley.
The former UN ambassador responded furiously, “Leave my daughter out of your voice.”
As the crowd booed, Ms Haley shook her head, adding: “You’re just scum.”
Haley lashes out at ‘scum’ Ramaswamy for daughter swipe at GOP debate
Questions about TikTok opened the door for one of the messiest exchanges of the night between Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy
ICYMI: At rival rally, Trump slams ‘weak and ineffective’ rivals
Donald Trump has slammed his “Weak and ineffective” Republican rivals for the party’s presidential nomination as he again skipped the latest GOP debate.
The former president urged the party establishment to ditch his opponents and get behind his campaign to try and retake the White House in 2024.
“You have about seven or eight candidates left. I think they are at a debate tonight no one is talking about it, everyone is watching…it’s 61 per cent for your favourite president – me – 10 per cent for Ron DeSanctimonious and 7 per cent for Bird Brain (Nikki Haley),” said Mr Trump at his counter-programming debate in Hialeah, Florida, on Wednesday evening.
“Our nation is in very serious trouble and it is time for the Republican establishment to stop wasting time and resources trying to push weak and ineffective RINOs and Never Trumpers that nobody wants and nobody is going to vote for.
“I watched these guys coming in and they are not watchable. The last debate was the lowest-rated debate in the history of politics, so do you think we did the right thing by not participating?”
Who won the third GOP debate?
Republican presidential candidates descended on Miami for a debate on Wednesday – and the third one without former president Donald Trump sharing the stage.
All of the Republican candidates continue to trail behind the twice-impeached, four-times-indicted former president. Still, some of the sharpest exchanges took place when discussing foreign policy, the Israel-Hamas war, Russia’s incursion into Ukraine and China’s rising influence. Many of the Republican presidential candidates once again attacked Vivek Ramaswamy as the millennial businessman came out swinging.
Here are the winners and losers from the third Republican debate.
Who won the third GOP debate? Your guide to the winners and losers
Nikki Haley has a breakout night as Republicans pile on Vivek Ramaswamy
Chris Christie clashes with Mika Brzezinski over abortion in post-debate Morning Joe interview
Chris Christie battled with Morning Joe’s Mika Brzezinski over the issue of abortion on Thursday after a raucous GOP debate the night before reflected on Republican losses on the abortion rights front in Ohio and Virginia.
The former New Jersey governor is a frequent guest of the Morning Joe crew and typically receives a warm welcome on the show; Thursday morning, however, saw him accused of dishonesty by Brzezinski on the issue of abortions in the ninth month of the pregnancy.
Specifically, the MSNBC host claimed that Mr Christie had accused Democrats of supporting limitless abortion that late into the pregnancy.
“I’m not calling you a liar; it’s not honest,” Brzezinski told Mr Christie. She added: “There isn’t abortion in the ninth month.”
John Bowden has the story.
Christie ties himself in knots on abortion in TV interview clash
New Jersey governor and rivals clashed over proposed 15-week federal ban at GOP debate on Wednesday
Nikki Haley: Where does the 2024 Republican candidate stand on the issues?
Nikki Haley has quickly ascended in the polls, becoming the most likely Republican candidate to serve as the alternative to former President Donald Trump in the 2024 race – albeit still a long way behind the frontrunner.
Ms Haley boasts experience in foreign policy – at a time of extreme international instability – served as UN ambassador in the Trump administration and left, allowing her to align herself on some policies while putting just enough distance from the frontrunner, and served as the governor of South Carolina, an early voting state.
The 51-year-old differs from the bulk of the GOP field when it comes to abortion, social security, and foreign policy.
After three impassioned debate performances, the spotlight continues to shine on her.
Here is a glance at where she stands on the issues:
Where 2024 Republican candidate Nikki Haley stands on the issues
Former UN ambassador differs from the bulk of the GOP field when it comes to abortion, social security, and foreign policy — and has been forced to clarify her stance on China
Jill Stein announces 2024 presidential campaign
Jill Stein announced on Thursday that she is entering the 2024 presidential race as a candidate for the Green Party, criticising the two major parties for failing to address issues like climate change and inequality.
“The political systm is broken,” she said in an announcement video on social media. “The two Wall Street parties are bought and paid for. Over 60 per cent of us now say the bispartisan establishment has failed us and we need a party that serves the people.”
“We’ll put solutions to the crises we face,” she added. “Crushing inequality, endless war, and climate collapse...The ruling parties that got us into this mess aren’t getting us out.”
Ms Stein ran in 2016 with the Green Party.
Josh Marcus has the story...
Green party candidate Jill Stein announces 2024 campaign
Green Party candidate’s campaign announcement criticised ‘failed two-party system’
