The third Republican primary debate concluded at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, following contentious exchanges over candidates’ policies and records.

Five candidates qualified for the showdown, broadcast by NBC News – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, biotech entrepreneur and woke-bashing author Vivek Ramaswamy, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Former President Donald Trump has also qualified but did not attend, instead speaking at a rally in nearby Hialeah, Florida.

There were a number of fiery tussles throughout the evening including when Mr Ramaswamy was booed by the crowd for an attack on Ms Haley’s daughter with the former UN ambassador calling him “scum” in response — many agreed with her assessment including Texas Rep Dan Crenshaw.

The candidates stood united in their support for Israeli military action against Hamas but had differing views on Ukraine. There was little time spent addressing the poor performance by the GOP in yesterday’s off-year elections with the focus turning to the topic of abortion.

The next debate is set for 6 December in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and will be hosted by NewsNation.