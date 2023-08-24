Body of missing Florida student is found in college campus lake

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The body of a missing Florida Gulf Coast University student has been recovered from a lake on the campus, authorities say.

Graham McGrath, 19, fell from a wake boat into Lake Como, 30 miles south of Fort Myers, at around 7pm on Wednesday, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told a news conference.

His body was found on Thursday after a 12-hour overnight search, Sheriff Marceno said.

McGrath did not have any visible signs of physical trauma, and his cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner, he added.

Thirteen other people were onboard the boat when McGrath fell overboard, the sheriff said. The group had been “having fun enjoying themselves” prior to the accident, the sheriff said.

All 13 were being interviewed independently on the night of the accident. The wake boat had a capacity of 16 people.

A multi-agency rescue effort consisting of dive teams, helicopter, marine boats, and drones were deployed to search for the missing teenager on Wednesday night.

When daylight broke on Thursday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department’s Marine Unit & Underwater Operations used a boat with side-scan sonar to search the lake bed for McGrath.

Sheriff Marceno confirmed McGrath’s body had been found in a statement on social media at around midday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Graham’s family and the entire FGCU family,” he said.

The circumstances of his death are under investigation.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno addresses a news conference during a search for missing student Graham McGrath (Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

In a statement, Florida Gulf Coast University president Aysegul Timur said the “entire FGCU community” was devastated by McGrath’s death.

“It is with deep sadness that I inform you of the passing of Graham McGrath, the FGCU student who tragically went missing yesterday afternoon while on a private boat on the shared lake between the university and Miromar Lakes.”

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno announces the discovery of Florida Gulf Coast University student Graham McGrath’s body (Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Ms Timur thanked the Lee County Sheriff Office, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Iona-McGregor Fire District, San Carlos Park Fire District and the university’s police department for their efforts in locating the student.

Counseling services were available to grieving students and taff, she said.

“During this time of great heartbreak and grief, FGCU wants to help our students, faculty and staff the best that we can. We encourage everyone to seek the assistance they need.”

McGrath died one week before his 20th birthday.