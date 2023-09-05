Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mother was able to speak to her three children and mother before a fatal crash involving a teenage driver in Poinciana, Florida.

The incident occurred just before 7pm on 3 September when a 15-year-old boy was driving a Chevrolet Impala very fast and refused to stop at a stop sign, according to a crash report obtained by Osceola News-Gazette.

The teen’s Impala reportedly hit the driver’s side of a Honda HR-V, sending the Honda onto the grass shoulder and propelling it into a pole. The Honda was driven by a 50-year-old woman, now identified as Trinidad Hernandez, according to Fox35.

When police arrived, Hernandez and a nine-year-old boy were pronounced deceased on the scene. The two other kids in the car — a one-year-old and an 11-year-old — were taken to a local hospital, where they later died. The children were named Mylie Cruz, Marvin Cruz and Anayari Hernandez, according to the outlet.

Sabrina Hernandez, the children’s mother and the 50-year-old driver’s daughter, spoke out at a candlelight memorial on Monday. “I’m dying inside. I don’t get to see my children anymore, I don’t get to see my mother anymore,” she said at the site of the crash, Fox35 reported.

“This is the outcome. I lost my entire family. Right here in this spot,” Ms Hernandez said. “I will never wake up and see my children again.”

The devastated mother revealed the phone call she had with her son – which tragically turned out to be the last conversation she ever had with him.

“My son called me and said, ‘Mommy we’re 15 minutes away.’ I said, ‘OK, I’ll see you in a bit. I love you.’ And he said, ‘I love you, too,’” Ms Hernandez recalled.

She told the outlet that when her family didn’t come home a short bit later, she grew concerned: “I started calling my son, my mom and my dad and nobody was answering. And I started getting this gut feeling like something was wrong.”

That’s when she went to the hospital to hear the heartbreaking news.

When Fox35 asked Ms Hernandez what she would say to the 15-year-old Impala driver who ran the stop sign, she replied, “I forgive you. That’s because I’m a Christian and I believe in Jesus.”

“They were supposed to bury me, and now I have to bury all of them at once. Through the Holy Spirit, that’s the only way I’m standing here right now,” the grieving mother added.

Both Trinidad Hernandez’s husband, 52, who was sitting in the passenger seat, and the 15-year-old Impala driver were reportedly transported to the same hospital and are both suffering from serious injuries.

Three passengers in the teenager’s car, all 15-year-old boys, were also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the Osceola News-Gazette reported.

The outlet added that the crash is under investigation.

Trinidad Hernandez’s Facebook page shows an outpouring of condolences. “My deepest condolences to the family I’m so hurt and in shock RIP Trinny and beautiful grandbabies,” one person wrote. Another commented, “Our deepest heartfelt condolences to the family and May God comfort them in their time of grief. Rest in peace Trini and her beautiful grandbabies. Sending love and prayers to the entire family.”

Another friend wrote, “My heart is broken today I found out my friend Trinidad Hernandez lose her life together with her 3 beautiful grandchildren as I’m writing this I’m praying that god gives me the strength , pls help me pray for her daughter that just lost her mother and her babies, I love so much I’m going to miss you like crazy.”