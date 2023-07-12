Three dead and 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash at Illinois rest stop

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least three people were killed and 14 injured after a crash involving a Greyhound bus and multiple vehicles in Illinois.

Authorities say that the bus hit three semi-trucks that were parked in the off-ramp at a rest stop on the westbound I-70 in the early hours of Wednesday. The bus had been travelling from Indianapolis, Indiana, to St Louis, Missouri.

“Initial investigation indicates a Greyhound passenger bus with passengers was travelling westbound on Interstate 70 and struck three commercial motor vehicles parked on the exit ramp to the Silver Lake Interstate 70 westbound rest area,” Illinois State Police said in a statement.

No one in the other vehicles was injured in the incident which took place at around 2am in Madison County.

“Three fatalities are confirmed and multiple others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, four by helicopter and at least 10 by ambulance,” the statement added.

Truck driver David Cherno told KMOV that he was asleep when his truck was hit on the rear driver’s side and that he woke up “in the air.”

“I was sleeping, and I kind of woke up in the air, getting thrown around in there,” said Mr Cherno.

He said he then helped people get out of the bus before first responders arrived.

“We pulled the people out of the bus, and then the bus tires started to catch fire, so I ran and got my extinguisher,” added Mr Cherno.