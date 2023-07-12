Moment passenger plane skids off runway after landing at Somalia airport

A plane veered off a runway and broke into pieces at an airport in Somalia in horrifying footage.

The Embraer EMB 120 jet, operated by Halla Airlines, was carrying 30 passengers and four crew members when it landed at Aden Adde International airport in Mogadishu on Tuesday (11 July).

Footage shows the aircraft skidding on the tarmac and swerving off the runway before smashing into a fence.

Only minor injuries were sustained in the incident, the Somali Civil Aviation Authority said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.