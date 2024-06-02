Victoria Atkins accused Keir Starmer of evicting women MPs and creating a ‘boys club’ in the wake of the ongoing Diane Abbott controversy.

Speaking on Sky News, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care said, “Keir Starmer can’t work out whether Diane Abbott, one of his longest standing and trailblazing MPs, should in fact be a Member of Parliament.”

“We see today that Sir Keir is suggesting giving out peerages to solve the problem and, interestingly, inserting some of his own, his ‘boys club’ into those very seats for which he’s rejecting women. I’ve noticed that,” Atkins said.

Diane Abbott is still weighing-up whether to stand as a Labour MP a close ally has indicated.