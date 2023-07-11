Emergency services were on the scene after a small plane nosedived into the roof of a hangar at a California airport on Monday, 10 July.

The crash occurred when the pilot, who sustained minor injuries, was practicing landings and takeoffs at Long Beach airport south of Los Angeles, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

Footage shows the Cessna 172 wedged into the hangar roof with its tail sticking up.

Around 45 gallons of fuel leaked into the hangar following the collision, according to firefighters.