Experts testifying for Ms Paltrow in her ski collision trial have said that the man suing her was brain-damaged before he crashed with the Hollywood star seven years ago.

Terry Sanderson, 76, claims that Ms Paltrow ploughed into him on the slopes of Flagstaff Mountain at the Deer Valley Resort on 26 February 2016. He alleges Ms Paltrow’s “full body hit” left him with a permanent traumatic brain injury that has robbed him of “his enjoyment for life” — Ms Paltrow claims it was Mr Sanderson who crashed into her.

Testifying for the defence on Wednesday, expert neuroradiologist Dr Carl Black said that after reviewing Mr Sanderson’s 2009 scans, he concluded that his brain injuries — including microvascular disease and hydrocephalus — were present before the 2016 ski crash.

“Those findings pre-date the accident and go back to 2009,” Dr Black, who reviewed Mr Sanderson’s scans before and after the ski collision, told jurors.

Neurologist Dr Robert Hoesch also told jurors that Mr Sanderson’s complaints about cognitive decline and personality change don’t stem from the crash.

Dr Hoesch said that there was no evidence the concussion left permanent damage in Mr Sanderson’s brain and it would have resolved within months. Instead, Dr Hoesch testified, it is more likely that Mr Sanderson’s symptoms were caused by his previous pahtologies.

“... The ski injury caused a mild concussion and his symptoms are more likely to be due to pre-existing conditions or new conditions,” Dr Hoesch.

Dr Black explained that the concussion Mr Sanderson suffered was likely very mild and would have resolved within months.

Ms Paltrow’s attorneys have tried to paint Mr Sanderson as a 76-year-old whose decline followed a normal course of ageing rather than resulted from crashing into their celebrity client.

Mr Sanderson filed for damages in January 2019 and is seeking $300,000 in compensation for the injuries he sustained, prompting the actress to file a countersuit in which she asks for a symbolic $1 should she win and for her legal expenses to be covered.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.