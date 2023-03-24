Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gwyneth Paltrow has been called to testify in her trial over a 2016 ski accident.

The Hollywood star took the stand on the fourth day of her bombshell trial in Park City, Utah, on Friday. Attorneys for 76-year-old Terry Sanderson will argue that Ms Platrow ploughed into him on the slopes of Flagstaff Mountain at the Deer Valley Resort on 26 February 2016.

Mr Sanderson claims Paltrow slammed into him in a “full body hit” leaving him with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement”. Meanwhile, Ms . Paltrow claims it was Ms Sanderson who crashed into her.

When asked if she was aware that not leaving the scene of a ski collision is not only a rule in skiing but also common decency, Ms Paltrow argued that she had left her information with her skiing instructor.

“Because I was hit by Mr Sanderson and I assumed he was at fault,” Ms Paltrow said. “[My instructor] said he would leave all the information ... I said you should go ski down because my kids were waiting for me.”

Mr Sandersons’s attorneys said that in the moments preceding the crash, Ms Paltrow’s son Moses told her ‘Mommy, mommy! Watch me,” according to the then-nine-year-old’s ski instructor. The lawyer argued that Ms Paltrow may have been distracted at the time and hence unable to remember the accident clearly.

“I was skiing and looking downhill, as you do,” Ms Paltrow rebutted. “And I was skied directly into by Mr Sanderson.”

The Goop mogul’s children and now-husband Brian Falchuck are also expected to testify for the defence next week.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.