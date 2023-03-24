Gwyneth Paltrow trial – live: Lawyer apologises for being an ‘ass’ as Goop founder to testify today
Goop founder faces civil lawsuit regarding 2016 skiing accident involving retired optometrist Terry Sanderson at Deer Valley resort
Gwyneth Paltrow’s attorney apologised on Thursday for being an “ass” to a witness during the star’s ski collision civil trial.
Lawyer Stephen Owens admitted that he may have overstepped the mark while cross-examining Polly Sanderson Grasham – daughter of Terry Sanderson, the retired optometrist suing the Hollywood star and Goop CEO.
“I need to apologise I was being an ass earlier,” he said. “It was wrong for me to triangulate you, your dad, your sister, and your mom. I ask for your forgiveness.”
Mr Owens had asked the witness about claims made by her sister that her father was abusive and a liar.
Sanderson, 76, has accused the actor of crashing into him on a ski slope at the Deer Valley resort in Park City, Utah, in February 2016, leaving him with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement”.
Meanwhile, Paltrow claims it was Mr Sanderson who crashed into her — and that he told his daughter afterwards that he was “famous.”
Mr Sanderson is seeking $300,000 from Paltrow while she is seeking $1 in damages and for her legal fees to be covered.
Gwyneth Paltrow causing ski collision is most likely scenario, US court told
Gwyneth Paltrow colliding with a man from behind on a ski slope and falling on top of him is the “only scenario” that would explain his injuries, a US court has heard.
Terry Sanderson provided “a cushion” for the Oscar-winning actress during the incident at the Deer Valley resort in Utah in 2016, jurors were told.
The retired optometrist is suing Ms Paltrow over the crash, in which he suffered several broken ribs and a severe concussion.
Ms Paltrow has denied the claim and is counter-suing Mr Sanderson, alleging it was him that caused the collision.
Both are expected to provide testimony at the trial on Friday.
On Thursday jurors heard testimony from Dr Richard Boehne, who said Mr Sanderson’s injuries could only have been caused by being struck from behind.
Read the story here:
Gwyneth Paltrow causing ski collision is most likely scenario, US court told
Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson is suing Ms Paltrow over the 2016 incident, in which he suffered several broken ribs and a severe concussion
Terry Sanderson was ‘fun-loving, gregarious goer’ before accident, daughter tells jury
Ms Sanderson-Grasham said her father had been a “fun-loving, gregarious” man prior to the incident, describing him as a “goer” and a “real positive influence”, as well as an experienced skier.
But she said seeing him at her own daughter’s graduation around three months after the skiing crash had been like a “slap in the face”.
“I felt like ‘wow’. There was a moment when I almost expected drool to come out of his mouth,” she said.
“He wasn’t engaged with anyone… that was my first slap in the face that something is terribly wrong.”
She added that her father could now not “see the forest for the trees” and got stuck “in the minutiae” of things.
“He’s easily frustrated, he gets agitated, angry – I didn’t have memory of him being an angry person but he’s got a pretty short fuse these days,” she said.
“I think he’s just a little more cautious, not as confident – he’s in a really negative place and that’s hard for me as his daughter.”
Ms Sanderson-Grasham later became emotional, telling the court: “I hope that (my father) moves on. I hope that we’re able to put this very strange chapter behind us.
“We don’t always choose the doors we walk through but we can choose how we walk through them. We have a lot of healing to do.”
Who will testify in court today?
- Terry Sanderson – the man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over the 2016 ski crash – is expected to take the stand today in the civil trial.
- Mr Sanderson’s daughter Shea Gresham is also expected to testify. (His daughter Polly Sanderson Grasham took the stand on Thursday).
- Gwyneth Paltrow is also expected to be called to testify if there is time.
Neuropsychologist who once worked with Tom Brady testifies for Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski collision victim
A neuropsychologist testifying for a man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 skiing collision has lashed out at the defence’s claims that he is “exaggerating his injuries”.
Ms Paltrow is being sued by retired optometrist Dr Terry Sanderson, 76, who claims she ploughed into him on the slopes of Flagstaff Mountain at the Deer Valley Resort on 26 February 2016.
Mr Scanderson, who is demanding $300,000 in damages, says he was left with severe brain injuries that left him with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement”.
On the third day of trial in Park City, Utah, psycho-neurologist Dr Alina Fong hit out at the defence’s claims that Mr Sanderson was exaggerating his symptoms to exploit Ms Paltrow’s celebrity status and wealth.
Dr Fong, who opened a clinic in Boston in partnership with Tom Brady, has diagnosed Mr Sanderson with PCS (persistent post-concussive symptoms), which she said happened after the accident.
Read more:
Expert hits out at claims Gwyneth ski collision victim is exaggerating symptoms
Dr Alina Fong said Terry Sanderson had complied with a “bootcamp treatment” but he still struggles with the aftermath of his skiing collision injuries
Gwyneth Paltrow’s attorney apologises for being an ‘a**'
Gwyneth Paltrow’s attorney apologised on Thursday for being an “a**” to a witness during the star’s ski collision civil trial.
Lawyer Stephen Owens admitted that he may have overstepped the mark while cross-examining Polly Sanderson Grasham – daughter of Terry Sanderson, the retired optometrist suing the Hollywood star and Goop CEO.
“I need to apologise I was being an a** earlier,” he said. “It was wrong for me to triangulate you, your dad, your sister, and your mom. I ask for your forgiveness.”
Mr Owens had asked the witness about claims made by her sister that her father was abusive and a liar.
WATCH: Moment Gwyneth Paltrow’s attorney complains of camera point at star
Terry Sanderson is not malingering to exploit Gwyneth Paltrow, expert says
Dr Alena Fong challenged the opinions of other medical experts employed by Ms Paltrow’s defence, adding: “This has completely changed his life physically, emotionally, biologically – and he has been affected in all those domains.”
She said there was no evidence “whatsoever” that Mr Sanderson was “faking” his injuries and he had been “an ideal patient”.
She added: “Terry showed up to every appointment on time. He gave his best effort – the treatment is very intensive. He was an ideal patient… there was no issue with any of our therapists.
“In fact it was almost the opposite… Terry is a very intelligent man and he didn’t want to be injured… and was willing to do anything he could to change where he was at.”
International tips after ski collision trial were encouraged by Mr Sanderson’s neuropsychologist
Under questioning by Mr Sanderson’s attorneys, Dr Fong said she had advised Mr Sanderson to travel.
“I encouraged him to try to get back to doing things that he loved,” Dr Fong said. “I did caution him that he should not travel alone because of his memory issues and other problem-solving issues.”
She added: “But I did strongly recommend that he tried getting back to doing things that he loved.”
During opening arguments earlier this week, Ms Paltrow’s attorneys had tried to poke holes in Ms Sanderson’s claims by arguing that his injuries could not be as severe as he alleged if he was able to travel to “more than ten countries” after the 2016 ski collision.
Ski collision caused Terry Sanderson’s acute rapid downturn, expert tells court
Neuropsychologist Dr Sam Goldstein testified before the jury on Wednesday.
Dr Goldstein said the incident had caused an “acute rapid downturn” in Mr Sanderson’s behaviour and functioning that had not stemmed from pre-existing medical issues.
“Were it not for that particular accident, the life he was living (prior)… would be the life he would still be living,” Dr Goldstein said.
Mr Sanderson and Ms Paltrow are both due to take the stand in the coming days, as well as members of the actress’s family.
ICYMI: Terry Sanderson claims he can no longer enjoy wine tastings
The retired optometrist who has taken actor Gwyneth Paltrow to trial over a ski collision has claimed he can no longer enjoy wine tastings because of injuries sustained in the collision.
Neuro-radiology expert Dr Windell Gibby testified on Wednesday that the collision caused Terry Sanderson to “abruptly” suffer a sharp decline in quality of life – leaving him unable to enjoy his past times.
“Terry had been a high-functioning, active person... Meeting groups, wine tasting, skiing, volunteering,” she said.
“After the accident, he deteriorated abruptly and many of the activities he loved to do, he stopped doing.”
