The man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 ski collision was confronted in court on Monday about his comments in the aftermath of the crash as he insisted that he is “not into celebrity worship”.

Terry Sanderson, 76, took the stand in court in Park City, Utah, on Monday morning where he is seeking $300,000 in damages from the Goop mogul.

Mr Sanderson has accused Paltrow of crashing into him on a ski slope at the Deer Valley resort in Park City, Utah, back in February 2016.

He claims the crash left him with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement”.

Meanwhile, Paltrow claims it was Mr Sanderson who actually crashed into her – and that he is trying to exploit Paltrow’s fame and wealth.

Just hours after the crash, Mr Sanderson sent an email to his daughters with the subject line: “I’m famous”.

When the retired optimetrist took the witness stand on Monday, he was questioned about his comments.

He admitted that he “didn’t pick my words well” but insisted that he was simply trying to “add some levity to a serious situaton” and keep his daughters informed about what had happened to him.

“My head was scrambled. All I was trying to do was desperately communicate with my kids before they heard from someone else,” he said.

“I didn’t pick my words well – and it was not at all how I felt.”

He added: “I was really trying to add some levity to a serious situation and it backfired. Little did I know this is where we’d be.”

He insisted – when he discovered who the accident involved – he did “absolutely not” think it was cool.

“Absolutely not. That’s not who I am,” he said.

“I’m not into celebrity worship so I didn’t care at that point,” he testified.

Under cross-examination, Paltrow’s attorney pulled up Mr Sanderson’s deposition where he said “yes, I guess” when asked if he thought it was “cool” to have a crash with a celebrity.

Paltrow’s legal team also sought to pick holes in other aspects of Mr Sanderson’s testimony in court – and how it differed to a deposition he gave three years ago.

In the deposition, Mr Sanderson also gave a markedly different weight and height for himself, the court heard.

Mr Sanderson told the court what he remembered about the day of the ski crash.