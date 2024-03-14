Haiti news – live: US State Department warns Americans not to travel to country amid gang takeover
Haiti is listed as a Level 4: Do Not Travel destination
Haiti: Hundreds of inmates escape after armed gangs storm prison
The US State Department is warning Americans not to travel to Haiti as the Caribbean nation continues to grapple with spiralling gang violence.
Haiti is listed as a Level 4: Do Not Travel destination – an advisory level that was in place even before the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021.
A state of emergency was declared in the nation last week, while the US Embassy in Haiti issued a security alert saying that the “current security situation in Haiti is unpredictable and dangerous”.
On Monday, Caribbean leaders and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in Jamaica to urgently discuss the crisis.
On Monday, Haiti’s prime minister Ariel Henry agreed to resign once a transitional presidential council is created. Kenya announced on Tuesday it would not deploy a previously organised security mission to Haiti as there is no “sitting government” to coordinate with on the ground.
The latest violence, which began on 29 February, has seen gang members burn down police stations and raid the country’s two biggest prisons, releasing more than 4,000 inmates.
Heavily armed criminal gangs also attacked major government assets across the capital Port-au-Prince and took control of the country’s main international airports.
Is it safe to travel to Haiti now amid gang takeover?
Several countries are advising their citizens against travelling to Haiti, including the US, UK, Ireland and Canada as gangs continue to take hold of the country.
Earlier this month, gangs attempted to take Haiti’s Toussaint Louverture International Airport, located in Port-Au-Prince, the country’s capital and broke into a nearby port services terminal. Armed men have also stormed police stations in the country and let thousands of prisoners loose from Haiti’s National Penitentiary.
Ariel Henry, who had been running the country as prime minister and acting president until he resigned on Tuesday amid international pressure, fled the country to Puerto Rico last week after he was refused entry into the Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti. Dominican air, land and sea borders are closed to travellers.
The US, UK, Ireland and Canada are advising their citizens against going to Haiti
US officials called emergency talks on Haiti ‘critical moment’
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters a meeting in Kingston, Jamaica was a “critical moment for Haiti and also all of us”. Meanwhile, he praised Jamaica for its “leadership in the hemisphere that we share.”
Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who chairs CARICOM, the trade bloc holding the talks, said the aim of the meeting was to bring “stability and normalcy” to Haiti, but that Haitian stakeholders “are not where they need to be,” according to AFP.
“Time is not on their side,” Ali warned in a video posted to social media, while describing reports out of Haiti as “dire.”
Haitian political alliance refuses Caricom plan to install a ruling council after Henry’s resignation
A pair of influential Haitain political figures have allied and have rejected a proposed ruling council developed by Caricom, a group representing 15 Caribbean nations.
Caricom planned to develop a council to step in and rule the island nation after the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.
However, Jean Charles Moïse, an ex-senator and presidential candidate and former rebel leader Guy Philippe, announced on Wednesday that they will not agree to that plan.
Mr Moïse instead wants a three-person presidential council — which he created with Philippe and a Haitian judge — to rule instead.
“We are not going to negotiate it,” he said during the conference. “We have to make them understand.”
Why is Haiti so chaotic? Leaders used street gangs to gain power. Then the gangs got stronger
Haiti’s prime minister was last seen in Puerto Rico, negotiating his return to a homeland gripped by violence and controlled by heavily armed gangsters. With his fate in the air and the situation in Haiti deteriorating by the day, the world has been left to wonder whether the country will fully descend into anarchy or whether some semblance of order will be restored.
What is going on in Haiti?
It’s easy to blame this latest spasm of violence in the West’s first free Black republic on longstanding poverty, the legacy of colonialism, widespread deforestation, and European and U.S. interference.
However, a series of experts told The Associated Press that the most important immediate cause is more recent: Haitian rulers’ increasing dependence on street gangs.
US sends Marines to secure US Embassy and assist staff in evacuating
US Southern Command issued a statement on Wednesday saying a group of Marines has been sent to secure the embassy in Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti.
The statement can be found below:
“At the request of the Department of State, the U.S. Southern Command deployed a U.S. Marine Fleet-Anti-terrorism Security Team (FAST) to maintain strong security capabilities at the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti and conduct relief in place for our current Marines, a common and routine practice worldwide -- and allow additional non-emergency personnel to depart. Our Marines in Haiti completed their assignment and were relieved by a secondary team of Marines. The U.S. Embassy remains open, and limited operations continue, focused on assistance to US citizens and supporting Haitian led efforts to secure a peaceful transition of power. This week, the Department of Defense doubled our funding for the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission, and we are working with Haitian, Kenyan, and other partners to expedite its deployment to support the Haitian National Police and to restore security in Haiti. The Department of Defense is postured to provide enabling support for the MSS, including planning assistance, information sharing, airlift, and medical support.”
Coast Guard intercepts vessel carrying Haitian migrants
The US Coast Guard Cutter Venturous intercepted 65 migrants from Haiti near Great Inagua, Bahamas, according to a statement.
A witness spotted a sailing vessel “in distress” on 7 March and notified the Coast Guard.
“The Coast Guard’s primary mission as a member of the Homeland Security Task Force- Southeast is to preserve human life at sea,” Captain Willie Carmichael, Incident Commander for Operation Vigilant Sentry, said in a statement . “The maritime environment is inherently dangerous and can become deadly aboard crowded unseaworthy vessels. The Coast Guard will continue working with our HSTF-SE partners to rescue and repatriate anyone attempting irregular migration via sea routes, regardless of their nationality.”
All of the migrants were given food, water, medical attention, and shelter before they were repatriated to Haiti.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sends state guard, law enforcement prepare for ‘influx’ of fleeing Haitians
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has sent state guard troops and state law enforcement officers to the state’s southern reaches — specifically the Keys — to stop Haitians from fleeing the island to the US.
