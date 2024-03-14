✕ Close Haiti: Hundreds of inmates escape after armed gangs storm prison

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The US State Department is warning Americans not to travel to Haiti as the Caribbean nation continues to grapple with spiralling gang violence.

Haiti is listed as a Level 4: Do Not Travel destination – an advisory level that was in place even before the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021.

A state of emergency was declared in the nation last week, while the US Embassy in Haiti issued a security alert saying that the “current security situation in Haiti is unpredictable and dangerous”.

On Monday, Caribbean leaders and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in Jamaica to urgently discuss the crisis.

On Monday, Haiti’s prime minister Ariel Henry agreed to resign once a transitional presidential council is created. Kenya announced on Tuesday it would not deploy a previously organised security mission to Haiti as there is no “sitting government” to coordinate with on the ground.

The latest violence, which began on 29 February, has seen gang members burn down police stations and raid the country’s two biggest prisons, releasing more than 4,000 inmates.

Heavily armed criminal gangs also attacked major government assets across the capital Port-au-Prince and took control of the country’s main international airports.