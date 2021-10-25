A prop gun that killed Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in an accidental shooting had allegedly been used for off-set target practice, according to a report by celebrity website TMZ .

Sources told the site the prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western movie Rust on Thursday had also been used to fire real bullets by crew members.

Some workers on the film believe a live round may have been in the chamber of the pistol when it was handed to Mr Baldwin on Thursday.

The Independent has been unable to verify the report, and Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Details of the moments prior to the Thursday shooting were revealed in a search warrant application filed by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

It stated the gun involved was handed to Mr Baldwin by the film’s assistant director Dave Halls, who assured him it was safe as it didn’t contain live ammunition.

The gun was one of three that the film’s armourer, Hannah Gutierrez, had set on a cart outside the building where a scene was being acted, according to the records.

Mr Halls allegedly grabbed the gun from the cart and brought it inside to Mr Baldwin, unaware that it was loaded with live rounds, a detective wrote in the search warrant application.

It was unclear how many rounds were fired. Ms Gutierrez removed a shell casing from the gun after the shooting, and she turned the weapon over to police when they arrived, the court records say.

The film’s script supervisor, Mamie Mitchell, said she was standing next to Ms Hutchins when she was shot.

“I ran out and called 911 and said ‘Bring everybody, send everybody,’ “ Ms Mitchell told the Associated Press. “This woman is gone at the beginning of her career. She was an extraordinary, rare, very rare woman.”

Mr Baldwin has describe the killing as a “tragic accident”.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation,” Mr Baldwin wrote on Twitter on Friday.

“My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Ms Hutchins, 42, worked as director of photography on the 2020 action film “Archenemy” starring Joe Manganiello.

She was a 2015 graduate of the American Film Institute and was named a “rising star” by American Cinematographer in 2019.

