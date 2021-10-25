‘Careful’ Alec Baldwin had ordered child away when previously discharging gun on set

A cameraman working onRust said Alec Baldwin was careful with prop guns on set, after a shooting accident led to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’s death.

According to court documents filed by the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department on Sunday, and accessed by The New York Times, camera operator Reid Russell confirmed that the actor was “very careful” of his surroundings when rehearsing or shooting with firearms.

Russell also shared an instance when Baldwin ensured that no child actors were present when he discharged a gun.

The tragic incident occurred on Thursday (21 October) at Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico.

Baldwin accidentally misfired a prop gun with a live round, instead of blank cartridges, killing Hutchins and wounding Rust director Joel Souza.

Russell also reportedly told authorities that the camera wasn’t rolling when Hutchins and Souza were shot.

According to the affidavit filed in court on 24 October, Souza was standing behind Hutchins when the tragedy occurred. After being transported to a local hospital for treatment, Souza was discharged on Friday (22 October).

His statement is also included in the affidavit.

Souza told authorities that he heard the phrase “cold gun” — meaning safe for use — before the shooting. It has been reported that the film’s assistant director Dave Halls handed Baldwin the prop gun after indicating the gun did not have live rounds.

Explaining how the shooting had occurred, the director of Crown Vic said that Baldwin had been sitting in a wooden church pew, rehearsing a scene that involved “cross drawing” a gun and pointing it at the camera lens.

Hutchins was viewing the camera angle at the time.

Souza said he saw Hutchins grabbing her midsection and starting to stumble backwards, before noticing he was bleeding from his shoulder. Hutchins had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest area.

In a statement issued on Friday, Baldwin said: “My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

The 30 Rock actor was reportedly seen comforting Hutchins’s husband Matthew and their son over the weekend. The 42-year-old cinematographer’s father, Anatoly Androsovych said he doesn’t hold Baldwin responsible for his daughter’s death.

“It is the responsibility of the props people who handle the guns.”

The fatal shooting has turned the focus on firearm safety, with many in Hollywood asking for a complete ban on real guns while shooting.

Amazon series The Boys creator Eric Kripke pledged to ban real guns from the sets of his TV shows in the aftermath of Hutchins’ death.

An investigation into the incident is now in its fourth day; follow the latest updates on our live blog here.