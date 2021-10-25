​​Donald Trump Jr sells T-shirts mocking Alec Baldwin set shooting

Donald Trump Jr has begun selling merchandise that mocks Alec Baldwin, who fatally shot a cinematographer during an on-set incident last week.

Mr Trump has been sharing several Instagram photos and stories since Thursday’s tragic film set incident in New Mexico, where Mr Baldwin was filming Rust outside Santa Fe.

One of the latest stories showed a T-shirt with the words: “Guns don’t kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people”. The Instagram story had a link to Mr Trump’s online website, where the T-shirt is being sold for $27.99 (£20.34).

In another Instagram story, he shared a photoshopped image of Mr Baldwin wearing the same T-shirt.

The Instagram story shared by Donald Trump Jr also shares a link to shop for the T-shirt (Instagram/ Donald Trump Jr)

A photoshopped image of Alec Baldwin wearing the T-shirt (Instagram/ Donald Trump Jr)

On Instagram on Sunday Mr Trump Jr shared a meme that said: “Let’s all watch Alec Baldwin blame the gun.”

The post was captioned, “It’s only a matter of time.”

An inflammatory post shared two days after the accident by Mr Trump showed another meme with a photo of Mr Baldwin: “That look when an anti-gun nut kills more people with a gun than your extensive firearm collection ever has…”

Mr Trump also shared multiple posts pointing to the need for an investigation into the incident.

Mr Baldwin “discharged” a loaded prop gun on the set of Rust on Thursday, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Hutchins was pronounced dead after being transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital via helicopter, while the 48-year-old filmmaker is undergoing treatment at Christus St Vincent’s hospital and is in emergency care, officials from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Shortly after the incident, Mr Baldwin said his “heart is broken” at the tragic incident and that he is fully cooperating with police officials.

Mr Baldwin was seen “in tears” outside the sheriff’s office on Thursday night, local reports said. The visibly distressed actor was seen dressed in a navy T-shirt, holding a mask and doubled over in the office’s car parking while talking on a phone call, pictures shared on social media showed.

Police officials said that Mr Baldwin has been cooperative in the investigation which remained “open and active” but no charges have been filed so far.

The actor is also in touch with the deceased crew’s family, said Hutchins’s husband.

Her father said in an interview that Mr Baldwin was not to blame for her death.