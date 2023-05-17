Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Harry and Meghan ‘stalker’ arrested outside couple’s California home: report

Kevin Garcia Valdovinos, 29, was allegedly seen “lurking” outside the Montecito mansion at around 2am

Independent Staff
Wednesday 17 May 2023 12:44
Comments
(Getty Images)

A man suspected of stalking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was arrested outside the couple’s California home in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Kevin Garcia Valdovinos, 29, was allegedly seen “lurking” outside the Montecito mansion at around 2am according to TMZ, and was booked on misdemeanor stalking charges after police attended the scene.

It is not known whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, or their children Prince Archie, 4, or Princess Lilibet, 1, were at home at the time of the incident.

TMZ reported that the man was released on $2,500 bail.

More follows...

Recommended

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in