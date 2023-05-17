Harry and Meghan ‘stalker’ arrested outside couple’s California home: report
Kevin Garcia Valdovinos, 29, was allegedly seen “lurking” outside the Montecito mansion at around 2am
A man suspected of stalking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was arrested outside the couple’s California home in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Kevin Garcia Valdovinos, 29, was allegedly seen “lurking” outside the Montecito mansion at around 2am according to TMZ, and was booked on misdemeanor stalking charges after police attended the scene.
It is not known whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, or their children Prince Archie, 4, or Princess Lilibet, 1, were at home at the time of the incident.
TMZ reported that the man was released on $2,500 bail.
More follows...
