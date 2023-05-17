Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man suspected of stalking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was arrested outside the couple’s California home in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Kevin Garcia Valdovinos, 29, was allegedly seen “lurking” outside the Montecito mansion at around 2am according to TMZ, and was booked on misdemeanor stalking charges after police attended the scene.

It is not known whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, or their children Prince Archie, 4, or Princess Lilibet, 1, were at home at the time of the incident.

TMZ reported that the man was released on $2,500 bail.

More follows...