Nyc Mayor Eric Adams Has Cringeworthy Response To Heckler

New York City Mayor Eric Adams gave a strange response to a woman who yelled obscenities at the mayor during a press conference.

“F*** you, a**hole!” the woman seemed to shout. Mr Adams told the crowd, “She said I’m messing with homeless people,” brushing off the comment with a laugh, before adding: “One should be happy if someone wants to make love to them.”

The mayor didn’t offer any explanation for his remarks. The Independent has reached out to the mayor’s office for comment.

According to Coalition for the Homeless , in December 2022, there were 68,884 homeless people, 21,805 of whom were children, sleeping in New York City’s main municipal shelter system every night.

This isn’t the first time in recent history that Mayor Adams has offered an eyebrow-raising response. A woman interrupted Mr Adams during a town hall event last month, accusing the mayor of raising New York City rent.

“If you are going to ask a question, don’t point at me and don’t be disrespectful to me,” Mr Adams told the woman. “I’m the mayor of the city. Treat me with the respect I deserve to be treated. I’m speaking to you as an adult. Don’t stand in front like you treating someone that’s on the plantation that you own. Give me the respect I deserve and engage in the conversation up here in Washington Heights.”

“Treat me with the same level of respect I treat you,” Adams continued. “So, don’t be pointing at me, don’t be disrespectful to me. Speak with me as an adult because I’m a grown man. I walked into this room as a grown man, and I’ll walk out of this room as a grown man. I answered your question.”