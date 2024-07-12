Tragedy as tour helicopter crashes off coast of Hawaii island

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A helicopter crash off the coast of Kauai, Hawaii on Thursday has left one person dead and two people missing, according to authorities.

The crash was reported around 1.20pm, a quarter of a mile off the north shore of Kauai near the Na Pali coast. When rescuers reached the wreck site an hour later, they found one of the occupants dead, according to the Kauai Police Department. A search is underway for the missing passengers.

The identities of those on board have not been released to the public.

Authorities learned of the crash thanks to hikers walking on the nearby Kalalu Trail. The hikers witnessed the helicopter crash into the water, and immediately called for help, according to police.

It's unclear what caused the crash. The National Weather Service in Honolulu had issued a forecast on Thursday warning of strong trade winds and low cloud cover across most of the Hawaiian islands.

The mountainous terrain near Kauai, Hawaii’s Na Pali coast. A helicopter operated by Ali’i Kauai Air Tours and Charters crashed off the Na Pali coast on July 11, leaving one person dead and two others missing (stock image) ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The Robinson R44 helicopter was operated by Ali'i Kauai Air Tours and Charters, according to police. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have launched an investigation.

According to the company's website, Ali'i Kauai Air Tours, based in Lihue, offers hour-long helicopter tours along the Na Pali coastline on Kauai’s northern edge.

The last fatal helicopter crash in Hawaii was on Kauai in 2019, according to the NTSB's database, when a pilot and all six passengers died. The NTSB determined that the pilot had proceeded with a tour despite worsening weather conditions, and had lost sight of the mountainous terrain before crashing the helicopter.

Mayor Derek Kawakami of Kaua’i County offered his condolences to concerned loved ones and assured them first responders were working to find the missing passengers.

“We are incredibly sad to hear of the life tragically lost today, and the two other individuals who are still missing after a helicopter crashed into waters off Kaua‘i’s Na Pali Coast. While we do not know all the details surrounding the incident at this time, we do know that our first responders are doing everything they can in this emergency operation,” he said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of all involved.”

Acting Governor Sylvia Luke also issued a statement regarding the crash.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of those involved in this terrible incident,” she said. “As search and recovery operations continue, the State stands fully prepared to work in tandem with the County of Kaua‘i and our Federal partners. We thank all responders and agency partners for their assistance during this difficult time.”

In addition to the Kauai County first responders, the US Coast Guard and crews from Hawaii Emergency Management were dispatched to assist with the search effort.

The FAA has issued a temporary flight restriction over the search area, according to Kauai County officials.