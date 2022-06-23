Liveupdated1655978922

West Virginia helicopter crash - live: Vietnam-era aircraft collides with highway killing six people

Victims have not been named

Gino Spocchia
Thursday 23 June 2022 11:08
<p>A ‘Huey’ helicopter flying over California </p>

A 'Huey' helicopter flying over California

(Tony Webster via WikiCommons Creative Commons licence 2.0)

A Vietnam War-era helicopter collided with a highway in West Virginia killing all six people onboard and left no survivors, authorities in Logan County have said.

Ray Bryant, the Chief of Operations for the Logan Emergency Management Authority, told reporters on Wednesday evening that the helicopter crashed on Highway 17 after leaving the nearby Logan County Airport, where it is based.

It remains unclear what caused the Vietnam War-era Bell UH-1B helicopter to come down, authorities said, and an investigating involving the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSA) is now underway.

The helicopter was being flown by enthusiasts for a charity event, The New York Times reported.

1655978910

Six people killed

The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) confirmed on Wednesday evening that all six passengers flying on a Vietnam War-era Bell UH-1B helicopter were killed after it crashed at around 5pm.

It was not clear who was flying the aircraft, which the Logan Emergency Management Authority described as a utility military helicopter powered by a single turboshaft engine, with two-bladed main and tail rotors, manufactured in 1962.

The helicopter came down near Route 17 along Blair Mountain in West Virginia’s Logan County, and federal investigators are looking into what caused the crash.

Gino Spocchia23 June 2022 11:08
1655978558

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the helicopter crash in West Virginia.

Gino Spocchia23 June 2022 11:02

