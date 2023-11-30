Henry Kissinger, America’s most famous diplomat, dead at 100: Latest
Polarising former US Secretary of State was the last surviving member of Richard Nixon’s cabinet
Famed US diplomat Henry Kissinger has died at the age of 100, it has been announced.
Kissinger, the former US Secretary of State and the last surviving member of Richard Nixon’s cabinet died on Wednesday.
He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1973 for helping to end America’s involvement in the Vietnam War. The same year, he also led peace talks between Israel and Arab states that brought an end to the Yom Kippur War.
President Ford, who appointed him his national security adviser, handed him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1977, for having “wielded America’s great power with wisdom and compassion in the service of peace.”
Kissinger, the son of German Jews, escaped the Nazis with his family in 1938 but returned to the country of his birth six years later serving with the US Army.
Chinese state media pays tribute to Kissinger: ‘The old friend of the Chinese people’
“Today, this ‘old friend of the Chinese people,’ who had a sharp vision and a thorough understanding of world affairs, has completed his legendary life,” China News said in an obituary.
On Weibo, the hashtag “Kissinger just came to China this year” went viral. Henry Kissinger visited China more than 100 times in his lifetime and more recently in July this year.
CCTV, the state broadcaster, called Kissinger a “legendary diplomat” and a “living fossil” who had been a witness to the development of China-US relationship.
'World has lost a tireless advocate for peace’, Winston Lord says
Winston Lord, a former US ambassador to China, said “the world has lost a tireless advocate for peace”.
Kissinger’s former special assistant at the White House national security council, Mr Lord said in a statement that “America has lost a towering champion for national interest”.
“During more than seven decades, he transformed America’s role in the world, held the nation together during a constitutional crisis, crafted visionary volumes, counselled world leaders, and enriched the national and international discourse,” Mr Lord added.
George W Bush pays tribute to Kissinger
Former president George W Bush remembered Henry Kissinger for “his wisdom, his charm, and his humour”.
In a statement, he said: “I have long admired the man who fled the Nazis as a young boy from a Jewish family, then fought them in the United States Army. When he later became Secretary of State, his appointment as a former refugee said as much about his greatness as it did America’s greatness.
“He worked in the Administrations of two Presidents and counselled many more. I am grateful for that service and advice, but I am most grateful for his friendship.”
Anthony Bourdain’s savaging of Kissinger lights up X
“Once you’ve been to Cambodia, you’ll never stop wanting to beat Henry Kissinger to death with your bare hands,” wrote the late chef and TV travel personality.
time to repost anthony bourdain’s thoughts on kissinger pic.twitter.com/w3drLV4hhE— bailey moon (@Baileymoon15) November 30, 2023
Henry Kissinger’s life in images
Henry Kissinger dead at 100
This is a live blog covering the death of Henry Kissinger at the age of 100 on Wednesday.
