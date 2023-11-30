✕ Close Henry Kissinger death: Influential US diplomat, dead at 100

Famed US diplomat Henry Kissinger has died at the age of 100, it has been announced.

Kissinger, the former US Secretary of State and the last surviving member of Richard Nixon’s cabinet died on Wednesday.

He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1973 for helping to end America’s involvement in the Vietnam War. The same year, he also led peace talks between Israel and Arab states that brought an end to the Yom Kippur War.

President Ford, who appointed him his national security adviser, handed him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1977, for having “wielded America’s great power with wisdom and compassion in the service of peace.”

Kissinger, the son of German Jews, escaped the Nazis with his family in 1938 but returned to the country of his birth six years later serving with the US Army.