Liveupdated1701321318

Henry Kissinger, America’s most famous diplomat, dead at 100: Latest

Polarising former US Secretary of State was the last surviving member of Richard Nixon’s cabinet

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
,Maroosha Muzaffar
Thursday 30 November 2023 05:15
Comments
Henry Kissinger death: Influential US diplomat, dead at 100

Famed US diplomat Henry Kissinger has died at the age of 100, it has been announced.

Kissinger, the former US Secretary of State and the last surviving member of Richard Nixon’s cabinet died on Wednesday.

He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1973 for helping to end America’s involvement in the Vietnam War. The same year, he also led peace talks between Israel and Arab states that brought an end to the Yom Kippur War.

President Ford, who appointed him his national security adviser, handed him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1977, for having “wielded America’s great power with wisdom and compassion in the service of peace.”

Kissinger, the son of German Jews, escaped the Nazis with his family in 1938 but returned to the country of his birth six years later serving with the US Army.

1701321318

Chinese state media pays tribute to Kissinger: ‘The old friend of the Chinese people’

“Today, this ‘old friend of the Chinese people,’ who had a sharp vision and a thorough understanding of world affairs, has completed his legendary life,” China News said in an obituary.

On Weibo, the hashtag “Kissinger just came to China this year” went viral. Henry Kissinger visited China more than 100 times in his lifetime and more recently in July this year.

CCTV, the state broadcaster, called Kissinger a “legendary diplomat” and a “living fossil” who had been a witness to the development of China-US relationship.

Maroosha Muzaffar30 November 2023 05:15
1701319518

'World has lost a tireless advocate for peace’, Winston Lord says

Winston Lord, a former US ambassador to China, said “the world has lost a tireless advocate for peace”.

Kissinger’s former special assistant at the White House national security council, Mr Lord said in a statement that “America has lost a towering champion for national interest”.

“During more than seven decades, he transformed America’s role in the world, held the nation together during a constitutional crisis, crafted visionary volumes, counselled world leaders, and enriched the national and international discourse,” Mr Lord added.

Maroosha Muzaffar30 November 2023 04:45
1701317718

George W Bush pays tribute to Kissinger

Former president George W Bush remembered Henry Kissinger for “his wisdom, his charm, and his humour”.

In a statement, he said: “I have long admired the man who fled the Nazis as a young boy from a Jewish family, then fought them in the United States Army. When he later became Secretary of State, his appointment as a former refugee said as much about his greatness as it did America’s greatness.

“He worked in the Administrations of two Presidents and counselled many more. I am grateful for that service and advice, but I am most grateful for his friendship.”

Maroosha Muzaffar30 November 2023 04:15
1701315918

Maroosha Muzaffar30 November 2023 03:45
1701314014

Henry Kissinger: Polarising architect of Cold War era American foreign policy

Influential US secretary of state to Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford and Nobel Peace Prize winner remembered as arch practitioner of ‘realpolitik’ who was revered and reviled in equal measure, write Ariana Baio and Joe Sommerlad:

Maroosha Muzaffar30 November 2023 03:13
1701312134

Anthony Bourdain’s savaging of Kissinger lights up X

“Once you’ve been to Cambodia, you’ll never stop wanting to beat Henry Kissinger to death with your bare hands,” wrote the late chef and TV travel personality.

Graeme Massie30 November 2023 02:42
1701311534

Henry Kissinger: Polarising architect of Cold War era American foreign policy

Influential US secretary of state to Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford and Nobel Peace Prize winner remembered as arch practioner of ‘realpolitik’ who was revered and reviled in equal measure, write Joe Sommerlad and Ariana Baio.

Graeme Massie30 November 2023 02:32
1701310954

Henry Kissinger’s life in images

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and his wife Nancy arrive at the White House for a state dinner 24 April 2018 in Washington, DC

(Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump (R) meets with former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in the Oval Office of the White House on 10 October 2017 in Washington, DC.

(AFP/Getty)

Former US Secretary of State George Shultz (C) pushes away protesters shouting "Arrest Henry Kissinger for war crimes" as former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (L) watches prior to the two testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee 29 January 2015 in Washington, DC.

(Getty)
Graeme Massie30 November 2023 02:22
1701310382

Henry Kissinger death: Influential US diplomat, dead at 100

Former diplomat left a major impact on US policy around the world, writes Josh Marcus.

Graeme Massie30 November 2023 02:13
1701310296

Henry Kissinger dead at 100

This is a live blog covering the death of Henry Kissinger at the age of 100 on Wednesday.

Graeme Massie30 November 2023 02:11

