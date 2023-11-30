Jump to content

Liveupdated1701310954

Henry Kissinger, America’s most famous diplomat, dead at 100: Latest

Polarising former US Secretary of State was the last surviving member of Richard Nixon’s cabinet

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Thursday 30 November 2023 02:22
Famed US diplomat Henry Kissinger has died at the age of 100, it has been announced.

Kissinger, the former US Secretary of State and the last surviving member of Richard Nixon’s cabinet died on Wednesday.

He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1973 for helping to end America’s involvement in the Vietnam War. The same year, he also led peace talks between Israel and Arab states that brought an end to the Yom Kippur War.

President Ford, who appointed him his national security adviser, handed him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1977, for having “wielded America’s great power with wisdom and compassion in the service of peace.”

Kissinger, the son of German Jews, escaped the Nazis with his family in 1938 but returned to the country of his birth six years later serving with the US Army.

Henry Kissinger’s life in images

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and his wife Nancy arrive at the White House for a state dinner 24 April 2018 in Washington, DC

(Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump (R) meets with former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in the Oval Office of the White House on 10 October 2017 in Washington, DC.

(AFP/Getty)

Former US Secretary of State George Shultz (C) pushes away protesters shouting "Arrest Henry Kissinger for war crimes" as former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (L) watches prior to the two testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee 29 January 2015 in Washington, DC.

(Getty)
Henry Kissinger dead at 100

This is a live blog covering the death of Henry Kissinger at the age of 100 on Wednesday.

Graeme Massie30 November 2023 02:11

