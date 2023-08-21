Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tropical Storm Hilary drenched Palm Springs with over half of a year’s worth of rain in mere hours—and cut off the city’s emergency services.

California officials declared a local state of emergency due to “unprecedented rainfall and flooding of local roadways and at least one swift water rescue.” City officials also urged residents to stay home and to “avoid driving during these dangerous conditions.”

Dozens of cars are trapped in floodwaters across the city as well as in surrounding communities, according to ABC7.

“There’s no way in or out of Palm Springs and that’s the case for the majority of the Coachella valley. We’re all stuck. Our major freeway, I-10, is also closed in both directions. This is a very extreme situation at the moment,” said Palm Springs Mayor Grace Garner on Monday.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said Palm Springs on Sunday said the state had experienced “the most significant rainfall over a 60-minute period any time in the history of Palm Springs.”

“That’s how quickly this system is moving. Take nothing for granted,” Mr Newsom told a news briefing in Los Angeles.

The City of Palm Springs issued a warning via X, formerly known as Twitter, saying that 911 lines were down across the city. “Please call (760) 327-1441 for any police or fire related matter. Frontier Communications is working on the problem, but at this time there is no estimated time for repair.” Residents can also text 911, the statement added.

Both Governor Newsom and Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo have declared states of emergency.