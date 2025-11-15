Hugh Jackman makes surprise appearance at memorial of Indiana sheriff’s corporal killed in crash
Wolverine actor is dating fellow Broadway star Sutton Foster, who is an adjunct theatre faculty member at Ball State in Muncie, Indiana
Hugh Jackman made a surprise appearance Friday at an Indiana sheriff's corporal's memorial after the official died in an on-duty crash.
Corporal Blake Reynolds died on Wednesday on I-69 near Yorktown while pulling over and helping a disabled semi. Another semi driver lost control and hit both Reynolds’ patrol car and the disabled vehicle.
The Delaware County Sheriff’s Department created a memorial outside its Muncie station, where the community left flowers to honor Reynolds and support his family.
Rick Snyder, president of the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police, shared photos of Wolverine star visiting Reynolds’ memorial on X.
“Shoutout to world-renowned actor and producer Hugh Jackman for stopping by and paying his respects at the Memorial for Fallen Delaware County (IN) Corporal Blake Reynolds,” Snyder wrote in the post, adding, “Sacrifice touches the spirit of everyone.”
Jackman, who is dating his former Broadway co-star Sutton Foster, an adjunct theatre faculty member at Ball State in Muncie, also stopped by City Hall, as seen in more photos shared on social media.
"Actor Hugh Jackman stopped by for a visit with Mayor Ridenour and city hall staff! We were honored to welcome him to Muncie and share a glimpse of the awesome work happening in our community,” reads a Facebook post from the City of Muncie.
“His kindness, energy and genuine interest in our city made this visit one we won’t soon forget."
Jackman’s return to Indiana comes two months after he spoke at a Ball State Department of Theatre and Dance student event in Sursa Hall and also visited a media class.
Jackman and Foster have been dating since early this year, following his split from wife Deborra-Lee Furness. Their 27-year marriage ended in 2023.
Around the time her alleged romance with Jackman surfaced, Foster filed for divorce from her 10-year marriage to Ted Griffin.
