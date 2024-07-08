Beryl makes landfall on Texas coast as ‘deadly’ storm strengthens into a hurricane: Live updates
Beryl is currently sustaining itself as a Category 1 Hurricane after making landfall in Texas
Hurricane Beryl has made landfall in the United States, after reaching the coast of Matagorda, Texas around 4am CDT Monday morning.
Tropical storm Beryl intensified into a Category 1 hurricane before it reached land in the early hours.
The hurricane is hurtling inland with maximum sustained winds of 80mph (130km/h) and is currently around 85 miles (135km) south-southwest of Houston, Texas, the National Hurricane Center said.
More than a million people in Texas have been placed under a hurricane warning and are bracing for storm surges, flash flooding and strong winds.
Acting governor Dan Patrick declared 120 counties to be disaster areas ahead of the storm and warned Beryl “will be a deadly storm”.
School systems, airports and major oil shipping operations have been suspended and will remain closed for the day on Monday.
Beryl has already left a trail of destruction as a Category 5 hurricane through Mexico and the Caribbean.
Over 199,000 experiencing power outages in Texas
As Hurricane Beryl made landfall early Monday morning, an estimated 199,295 customers in Texas were experiencing some form of power outage as of 5.56am ET, according to poweroutage.us, however, this number could potentially keep on increasing.
In Matagorda, where Beryl made landfall around 4am, over 12,000 Texans are currency without power.
The neighboring coastal county of Brazoria currently has over 21,000 with their power out.
The number of people experiencing power outages and disturbances is rapidly increasing by the minute as Hurricane Beryl moves inland in The Lone Star State.
Weather experts and Texas acting governor warn Texans ahead of landfall
A multitude of warnings have been delivered to residents of Texas before Hurricane Beryl made landfall on Monday morning along the Texas coast.
A Hurricane Warning is currently in place for the Texas coast from Mesquite Bay northward to Port Bolivar, and a Tropical Storm Warning has been given to the Texas coast north of Port Bolivar to Sabine Pass.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has been cautioning about the severity of storm surge in the area, meaning there is a “danger of life-threatening inundation” from rising water moving inland from the coastline.
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Mesquite Bay to Sabine Pass, including Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay.
The NHC is urging people located within these areas to take action to protect life and property from the rising water and to follow any potential evacuation and all other instructions from local officials.
The NHC says that water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide:
Port O’Connor, TX to San Luis Pass, TX: 4-7 ft
Matagorda Bay: 4-7 ft
San Luis Pass, TX to High Island, TX: 4-6 ft
Galveston Bay: 4-6 ft
Mesquite Bay, TX to Port O’Connor, TX: 3-5 ft
High Island, TX to Sabine Pass, TX: 3-5 ft
The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the right of the center. The surge could also bring large and destructive waves and potential flooding.
“Residents sheltering in place should take precautions right away for sustained wind, heavy rain, flooding, storm surges on the coast, and possible tornados,” Acting Texas Governor Dan Patrick said on Sunday.
“It is of utmost importance that Texans pay close attention to their local officials. As Acting Governor, I am in constant communication with state agencies and will continue to do so. Do not ignore this very serious storm.”
The centre of Beryl has made landfall near Matagorda, Texas
The center of Bery has made landfall near Matagorda, Texas, the National Hurricane Center said at 4am CDT Monday morning.
Beryl’s maximum sustained winds have remained at 80mph (130km/h), meaning that it has made landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane.
Beryl is currently 85 miles (135km) south-southwest of Houston, Texas.
Watch Live: View of downtown Houston as Hurricane Beryl bears down on Texas
Beryl is expected to make landfall along middle Texas coast within next hour or two
Beryl is forecast to make landfall as a hurricane along the middle Texas coast during the next hour or two as the storm draws near.
After strengthening back into a Category 1 hurricane, Beryl is packing maximum sustained winds of 80mph (130km/h) as it approaches the middle Texas coast.
In the National Hurricane Center’s 3am CDT update, Beryl was around 15 miles (25km) south-southeast of Matagorda, Texas.
Matagorda City recently reported a sustained wind of 68 mph (109 km/h) and a gust of 86 mph (139 km/h).
“Life-threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall is ongoing across portions of Texas,” the National Hurricane Center has warned. “Sustained tropical-storm-force winds and hurricane-force wind gust have already been reported along the coast, these winds will continue to spread inland.
NHC warns Beryl could make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane
The National Hurricane Center said on Sunday that Tropical Storm Beryl was picking up strength on its approach to Texas, and could make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane.
The storm currently has maximum sustained winds of 65mph, according to the NHC.
Some of the storm’s outer rain bands are beginning to reach the southeast coast of Texas, bringing brief heavy rains and thunderstorms to the region.
Beryl is expected to reach hurricane strength later today.
“We are expecting Beryl to be intensifying up until landfall early Monday, and people should be preparing for the possibility of a category 2 hurricane landfall,” the NHC said in its 11am statement.
WATCH: Beryl approaches Texas coast growing before landfall, officials issue storm surge warnings
Texas residents gear up for Hurricane Beryl
Beryl upgraded to a hurricane before landfall
With maximum sustained winds increasing to nearly 75 mph (120 km/h), Beryl has been upgraded to a hurricane, said the National Hurricane Center.
The hurricane will further strength before landfall on the Texas coast on Monday, it added.
Beryl has been an extraordinary storm, setting records as the earliest category 5 hurricane ever documented.
It has caused significant destruction across the Caribbean, particularly affecting the islands of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Mayreau, Union, and Grenada.
Beryl was among the most powerful storms ever to strike Jamaica, leaving hundreds of thousands without electricity.
Beryl expected to be the first US hurricane landfall of the 2024 season
The National Weather Service is still predicting that Tropical Storm Beryl will hit Texas as a Category 1 hurricane on Monday morning.
This will make Beryl the first Atlantic hurricane to hit the US in the 2024 summer and fall hurricane season.
