Hurricane Beryl has made landfall in the United States, after reaching the coast of Matagorda, Texas around 4am CDT Monday morning.

Tropical storm Beryl intensified into a Category 1 hurricane before it reached land in the early hours.

The hurricane is hurtling inland with maximum sustained winds of 80mph (130km/h) and is currently around 85 miles (135km) south-southwest of Houston, Texas, the National Hurricane Center said.

More than a million people in Texas have been placed under a hurricane warning and are bracing for storm surges, flash flooding and strong winds.

Acting governor Dan Patrick declared 120 counties to be disaster areas ahead of the storm and warned Beryl “will be a deadly storm”.

School systems, airports and major oil shipping operations have been suspended and will remain closed for the day on Monday.

Beryl has already left a trail of destruction as a Category 5 hurricane through Mexico and the Caribbean.