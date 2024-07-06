✕ Close Hurricane Beryl on path for Yucatan Peninsula, Gulf of Mexico

Beryl is heading toward Texas after making landfall at the popular Mexico tourist destination Tulum on Friday morning with 85mph winds and dangerous storm surge.

Tropical Storm Beryl is set to bring dangerous rip currents to the Gulf Coast over the weekend before likely hitting southern Texas late Sunday. The storm will likely re-strengthen into a hurricane as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico, the National Weather Service said. Beryl is expected to hit Texas as a Category 1 hurricane, according to Accuweather.

Governor Greg Abbott warned Texans to prepare for impact.

“As Texans and visitors in south coastal areas celebrate Independence Day, I urge them to also make an emergency plan to stay safe,” Abbott said.

Hurricane Beryl has killed at least eleven people, the Associated Press reports. Two of those killed — the first in St George’s, Grenada and the second in Hanover, Jamaica — died after hurricane-force winds knocked trees onto their homes.

Hurricane Beryl devastated Jamaica on Wednesday, knocking out power to 400,000 and destroying buildings. Grenada was also left with “unimaginable” destruction after the storm passed through Monday, Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell said, leaving 98 percent of buildings damaged or destroyed.