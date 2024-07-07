Beryl labeled ‘deadly storm’ as 121 Texas counties brace for impact from hurricane: live
The National Hurricane Center warned that Beryl will pick up strength on its path toward Texas, and could potentially become a Category 2 hurricane
Texas Lieutant Governor Dan Patrick warned residents that Tropical Storm Beryl — which is expected to make landfall along the state’s southeast coast on Monday morning as a Category 1 hurricane — will be a “deadly storm” for those in its path.
The National Hurricane Center warned that the storm will continue picking up strength on its path toward Texas, potentially becoming a Category 2 hurricane, before it makes landfall on Sunday.
The storm is forecast to re-strengthen into a hurricane as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico and will have become a category 1 hurricane by the time it makes landfall in the US.
Governor Greg Abbott warned Texans to prepare for impact: “As Texans and visitors in south coastal areas celebrate Independence Day, I urge them to also make an emergency plan to stay safe.”
Beryl has so far killed at least eleven people in St Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, Jamaica and Venezuela after it charted a deadly path through the Caribbean as a category five hurricane earlier in the week.
On Wednesday, the storm knocked out power to 400,000 homes and destroyed buildings in Jamaica.
Texas officials issue disaster declaration for 121 counties ahead of Beryl landfall
Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick — who is acting governor while Governor Greg Abbott is out of country traveling — has issued a disaster declaration for 121 counties ahead of Beryl’s landfall as an expected Category 1 hurricane on Monday morning.
The declaration allows state resources to be used in preperatory work and recovery efforts.
Abbott advised Texans living in the storm’s path to begin preparing now for the storm’s arrival.
Hurricane season 2024 is here. Here’s how to stay prepared
Hurricane season is upon us, known for disastrous flooding and high-speed winds in coastal areas of the United States and in the Caribbean and Central America, and emergency management officials are urging people to stay prepared.
Unlike previous hurricane seasons, this summer brings record hot temperatures nationwide and an early onset of storms. Hurricane season runs June 1 to Nov. 30, but usually the most hurricanes occur in September and October, said Jaime Hernandez, the emergency management director for Hollywood, on Florida’s Atlantic Coast.
Texas emergency officials to residents: driving through flood waters could be deadly
The Texas Division of Emergency Management warned residents in areas likely to be affected by Tropical Storm Beryl — which is expected to make landfall as a Cateogry 1 hurricane on Monday — not to drive through flood waters during the storm, as doing so could be deadly.
“There will be inland flooding, and what we find is this freshwater inland flooding tends to be more of a killer of our citizens than the actual storm surge,” Chief W Nim Kidd said during a press briefing said. “So please, please do not drive through water. Turn around. Don’t drown.”
Texas emergency officials warn that power outages are likely when Beryl hits
The Texas Division of Emergency Management warned on Sunday that some residents in the state’s southeast may experience power outages when Tropical Storm Beryl makes landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Monday.
“There will be power outages. Let that be known. There is going to be some place in Texas that with these tropical and hurricane force winds, we are going to have power outages,” DEM Chief W Nim Kidd said during a press briefing.
He told residents to charge all of their needed devices before the storm and to ensure their vehicles were fueled up before landfall.
Kidd also advised that residents who rely on electrical medical equipment be moved to safe areas.
WATCH: Texas leaders discuss Beryl preparations
Texas officials warn visitors to go home before Beryl hits
Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has advised tourists visiting the state’s southeast coast to return home as soon as possible before Tropical Storm Beryl makes landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Monday morning.
“We have thousands upon thousands upon thousands of people who are spending their summer vacation there — holiday weekend on top of that,” he said during a press conference. “There is a concern that because they’re not in their daily routine of watching the news, or checking their internet, or checking their emails, that they may not be aware of this storm.”
Texas officials say Beryl could be a ‘deadly storm’ for those caught in its path
Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said during a press conference on Sunday that Tropical Storm Beryl — which is expected to make landfall in southeast Texas as a Category 1 hurricane — could be a “deadly storm” for anyone caught in its path.
“The good news is that it looks like it will move quickly through the state,” Patrick said during the press briefing. “This will be a heavy rain event, but the storm will move quickly.”
He also said that 121 counties were now covered by disaster declarations, which allows Austin to use state funds to help prepare and respond to the storm.
Galveston shuts down public facilities ahead of Beryl
Galveston announced on Sunday it will close all of its public facilities to prepare for the arrival of Tropical Storm Beryl, which is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in southeast Texas on Monday morning.
“Out of an abundance of caution, City facilities will be closed on Monday and only essential personnel will report to work,” the city said in a Facebook post. “The recreation centers, public buildings, municipal court, and City Hall will all be closed Monday.”
The closures will not affect police, fire and emergency services, according to the city. Public work crews addressing storm-related infrastructure will also still be operating.
The city said that public buildings should re-open on Tuesday.
NHC warns Beryl could make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane
The National Hurricane Center said on Sunday that Tropical Storm Beryl was picking up strength on its approach to Texas, and could make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane.
The storm currently has maximum sustained winds of 65mph, according to the NHC.
Some of the storm’s outer rain bands are beginning to reach the southeast coast of Texas, bringing brief heavy rains and thunderstorms to the region.
Beryl is expected to reach hurricane strength later today.
“We are expecting Beryl to be intensifying up until landfall early Monday, and people should be preparing for the possibility of a category 2 hurricane landfall,” the NHC said in its 11am statement.
