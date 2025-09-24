Dallas shooting suspect identified as FBI says he wrote ‘anti-ICE’ message on ammo: Live updates
Shooter found on roof of a nearby immigration attorney's office.
Joshua Jahn has been identified as the suspected shooter in the Texas Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility shooting that left two detainees dead and one critically injured, according to reports.
The shooting took place shortly before 7am Wednesday at a field office in Dallas, Texas. Two detainees were killed and one is hospitalized in critical condition, the Department of Homeland Security said.
The shooter “fired indiscriminately” at the building, including at a van in the sally port which the detainees were inside.
The shooter was found dead on the roof of a nearby immigration attorney's office from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Jahn, 29, was identified as the alleged shooter by NBC News, Fox News and the Daily Mail.
The investigation is ongoing, but “one of the unspent shell casings” recovered had “ANTI ICE,” written on it, according to FBI Director Kash Patel said in a social media post.
The bureau is investigating the incident as an act of targeted violence, FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Joseph Rothrock said at a press conference.
No ICE agents were injured in the attack, he said.
What we know about suspected shooter Joshua Jahn
Joshua Jahn, 29, has been identified by multiple outlets as the shooter involved in Dallas ICE facility shooting.
The shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Two ICE detainees were killed and another detainee is hospitalized in critical condition.
The shooter “fired indiscriminately” into the Dallas ICE building, including at a van carrying the detainees, the Department of Homeland Security has said.
FBI Director Kash Patel posted a photo of bullets recovered from the scene, including one scrawled with the phrase: “ANTI ICE.”
“He didn’t have strong feelings about ICE as far as I knew,” Noah Jahn, Joshua’s older brother, told NBC News before learning that his brother had been identified as the suspect.
“I didn’t think he was politically interested,” the brother added. “He wasn’t interested in politics on either side as far as I knew.”
He and Joshua grew up in Texas; their parents had a rifle and Joshua would’ve known how to use it, he told the outlet.
“He’s not a marksman, that’s for sure,” Noah said. “He would not be able to make any shots like that.”
Shooting comes amid standoff between California Governor Newsom and DHS
Wednesday’s shooting at the Dallas ICE facility transpired days after the Department of Homeland Security said it will refuse to comply with a new California law that bans ICE agents from hiding their faces during immigration raids.
California Governor Gavin Newsom gave his assent to a bill forbidding local or federal law enforcement agents to wear ski masks, neck gaiters, or other face coverings while on official business on Saturday.
Wearing masks is rare in the history of American law enforcement, but has become routine under the Trump administration as agents reportedly racing to fulfill stringent arrest quotas round up thousands of immigrants without criminal records.
Io Dodds has the full story.
DHS says it will ignore California ban against ICE agents wearing masks on duty
WATCH: FBI says 'Anti-ICE' was written on bullet casings of sniper in Dallas detention center attack
Suspected shooter identified as FBI says he wrote ‘Anti ICE’ message on rounds
Joshua Jahn, 29, has been named as the suspected shooter in the Dallas ICE facility shooting that left two detainees dead and another in critical condition, according to reports.
Multiple law enforcement sources told the Daily Mail and NBC News confirmed Jahn as the suspect. Officials have not publicly named the suspect or the victims.
The shooter “fired indiscriminately” at the Dallas ICE building, including at a van in the sally port where the victims were shot, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
The shooter is deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said. He was reportedly found dead on the roof of a nearby immigration attorney's office.
Although the investigation is ongoing, FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on X that one of the unspent shell casings was engraved with the phrase “ANTI ICE.”
The FBI is investigating the incident as an act of targeted violence, FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Joseph Rothrock said.
Everything we know about the Dallas ICE facility shooting so far
The suspected sniper who killed two Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees and wounded another in a shooting at a facility in Dallas was found with “anti-ICE messaging,” according to the FBI.
No ICE agents were injured in the shooting at the holding center in northwest Dallas, officials confirmed, but the victims were ICE detainees, the Department of Homeland Security said.
In total, four people were shot in the violence that unfolded Wednesday morning, including the suspect who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Dallas police said.
Joseph Rothrock, the FBI’s special agent in charge of the Dallas field office, said the incident is being investigated as an act of targeted violence, while FBI Director Kash Patel said casings recovered from the scene were “engraved with the phrase ANTI ICE.’”
Officials have yet to reveal the identities of the victims or the suspect.
Rhian Lubin has the latest.
Dallas ICE shooting suspect found with ‘Anti-ICE’ message after killing two detainees
Two detainees were killed, DHS says
Two detainees are now confirmed dead, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
The shooter “fired indiscriminately” at the Dallas ICE field office building, including at a van in the sally port where the victims were shot, a statement from the department read.
Three detainees were shot; two are deceased while and the other is in critical condition, according to the statement.
Trump administration calls on Democrats to 'stop demonizing' immigration officials after shooting
Trump administration officials have blamed the left for its rhetoric about immigration officials in the wake of the shooting at the Dallas ICE facility.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the shooting should serve as a “wake-up call to the far-left.”
“For months, we’ve been warning politicians and the media to tone down their rhetoric about ICE law enforcement before someone was killed. These horrendous killings must serve as a wake-up call to the far-left that their rhetoric about ICE has consequences,” she wrote in a post on X.
“Comparing ICE Day-in and day-out to the Nazi Gestapo, the Secret Police, and slave patrols has consequences. The men and women of ICE are fathers and mothers, sons and daughters,” Noem continued. “The violence and dehumanization of these men and women who are simply enforcing the law must stop.”
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt similarly urged Democrats to quit “demonizing” immigration officials in the wake of the shooting at the Dallas ICE facility.
“Democrats must stop demonizing the heroic men and women of ICE who are just doing their jobs to keep Americans safe,” she wrote on X on Wednesday.
Her post comes after FBI officials announced that a shell casing engraved with “ANTI-ICE” was recovered from the scene.
The suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Little other information about the suspect is publicly known at this time.
Leavitt used the same phrase as Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who at a press conference on Wednesday demanded all lawmakers to stop ‘demonizing’ agents.
“To every politician who is demonizing ICE, who is demonizing CBP: stop,” Cruz said.
"In America, we disagree," he added. "That's fine, that's the democratic process, but your political opponents are not Nazis."
Another 'act of targeted violence' against a Texas ICE facility occurred just two months ago
An FBI official noted Wednesday’s attack in Dallas marks “just the most recent example of targeted violence” against an ICE facility in Texas, referring to the July 4 attack against a nearby immigration center.
On July 4, a group of attackers dressed in black military-style clothing opened fire outside the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, southwest of Dallas, Texas, authorities have said.
Fourteen people have been since charged in connection to the attack.
Read the full story.
Former US Marine Corps reservist charged in Texas immigration detention center shooting
In photos: Officials hold press conference after ICE facility shooting
Victims have not been identified
Law enforcement officials have not yet publicly identified the victims in Wednesday’s shooting.
When police got to the Dallas immigration field office, they found four people shot: three victims and one shooter.
The shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and another victim has died, police said.
"While we’re not releasing identities of any victims at this time, what I can confirm for you is no members of law enforcement were hurt during this attack," Joseph Rothrock, the FBI’s special agent in charge of the Dallas field office, said.
The incident is being investigated as an act of targeted violence, he said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments