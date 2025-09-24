Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Liveupdated

Fatal sniper attack on Dallas ICE facility leaves at least 3 shot and detainees dead: Live updates

The shooter has died, an official said

Kelly Rissman
Wednesday 24 September 2025 14:12 BST
Comments
A shooting erupted at the Dallas ICE field office on Wednesday morning, according to reports
A shooting erupted at the Dallas ICE field office on Wednesday morning, according to reports (Google Maps)

Two ICE detainees were killed and another person was injured after a gunman, armed with a sniper, opened fire at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Dallas, according to reports.

The shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, DHS Chief Kristi Noem confirmed Wednesday morning. One shooter was found dead on the roof of a nearby immigration attorney's office, WFAA reported.

It’s not immediately clear if only one shooter was involved.

Police reported to the scene just before 7 a.m. Wednesday to the facility at 8101 North Stemmons Freeway in Dallas, according to the outlet.

“Details are still emerging but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities,” Noem said. “While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them. It must stop.”

The Independent has reached out to DHS and Dallas Police for more information.

This is a developing story.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirms one shooter is dead

Kelly Rissman24 September 2025 14:12

What we know about the shooting

Police reportedly showed up to the Dallas ICE facility before 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

One shooter was found dead on the roof of a nearby immigration attorney's office, WFAA reported. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, AP reported.

It’s not immediately clear whether more than one shooter was involved.

Three people have reportedly been injured in the attack.

Kelly Rissman24 September 2025 14:00

Shooting breaks out at Dallas ICE field office

Three people were critically wounded after a shooting erupted on Wednesday morning, according to local reports.

The shooter died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds, AP reported.

Kelly Rissman24 September 2025 13:55

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in