Storm Ida - live: Louisiana coast hit by catastrophic damage as electricity comes back to parts of New Orleans
As emergency response crews begin to survey the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, thousands of homes in Louisiana’s coastal communities are left unrecognisable from the impact of the storm, which made landfall on 29 August as a category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds.
As flood waters recede and damage is cleared from roadways across several parishes and low-lying communities in the storm’s path, residents and emergency personnel have assessed catastrophic damage – collapsed homes, battered roofs and flooded homes.
More than 1 million residents in the state remain without power, as officials and utility companies dispatch thousands of workers to repair lines, transformers and critical electric infrastructure damaged by the storm.
In New Orleans, where roughly 200,000 residents stayed during the storm’s impact, utility company Entergy restored power to a sliver of New Orleans East on Wednesday morning, the company announced, adding that “full restoration will still take time given the significant damage across the region.”
Residents and restaurants have meanwhile organised massive food and water drives, used generator power to open community device-charging stations, and supported statewide mutual aid efforts to help fund relocation efforts and support vulnerable residents stuck in hot and humid conditions.
State and federal emergency responders have also opened pick-up points for supplies and cooling stations to avoid the heat.
Officials have urged residents who evacuated to avoid re-entering the state until crews have made more progress in clean-up and rebuilding efforts.
The remnants of Ida, which has dissipated into a tropical depression, is set to bring thunderstorms and heavy rainfall across the northeastern US.
Power returns to small parts of New Orleans
Entergy New Orleans, the utility company that provides the city with its electricity and gas, restored power to a small portion of New Orleans East on Wednesday morning.
“With extensive damage to the system across the region, much of the redundancy built into the electric system is limited,” Entergy’s Lee Sabatini said in a statement. “This makes it difficult to move power around the region to customers, and limits options to power customers in the event of equipment failure or additional damage to the system.”
Roughly 800,000 Entergy customers were without power as of Tuesday.
In Ida's aftermath, no quick relief in sight for Louisiana
Louisiana residents still reeling from flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Ida scrambled for food, gas, water and relief from the sweltering heat as thousands of line workers toiled to restore electricity and officials vowed to set up more sites where people could get free meals and cool off.
Power and water outages affected hundreds of thousands of people, many of them with no way to get immediate relief.
“I don’t have a car. I don’t have no choice but to stay,” said Charles Harris, 58, as he looked for a place to eat Tuesday in a New Orleans’ neighborhood where Ida snapped utility poles and brought down power lines two days earlier.
Thousands could be left without power for weeks as crews assess widespread damages
Restoring power to thousands of homes in New Orleans and surrounding parishes could take days or even weeks, after Hurricane Ida slammed into southeast Louisiana and knocked out all eight electricity transmission lines powering the region, including a critical tower that collapsed near the Mississippi River.
