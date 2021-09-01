Mississippi police officers rescued two women who became stranded in a car surrounded by floodwaters in the aftermath of Tropical Depression Ida.

Bodycam footage captures the moment Officer Collier rushed to the pair’s aid when he spotted their vehicle trapped by the water.

With the help of his assistant, Sergeant Murphy, the pair were pulled to safety from the vehicle’s window.

Pascagoula Police Department said: “Public Safety comes in many forms, and sometimes you have to make a few waves.”

At least six deaths have been confirmed since Ida made landfall last week.