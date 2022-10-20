Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Brazilian influencer Núbia Cristina Braga has been killed in a hail of gunfire at her home, local media report.

The social media personality was shot and killed by two gunmen on motorcycles at her house. The attackers then fled the area, according to the New York Post.

Ms Braga, who had almost 60,000 followers on Instagram, was discovered dead at her home in the Santa Maria neighbourhood of Aracaju on 14 October, Jam Press reported.

Authorities have said that Ms Braga was returning home after visiting a hair salon, shown in her last story on Instagram.

Local media reported that the two gunmen arrives on motorbikes, entered the home through the front door, which was open at the time, and shot her several times before leaving.

Ms Braga was found dead in a pool of her own blood at around 9pm.

An investigation has been launched into the murder of the 23-year-old, but the attackers remain unknown. The police is asking the public to share any information that may help solve the case.

Ms Braga often posted content about travel and fashion. She also operated a clothing store, according to The Post.

Her aunt, Cláudia Menezes, said that “Núbia did volunteer work and helped everyone,” adding “she left a legacy behind,” the paper noted.

