Iowa building collapse – live: Davenport officials stall apartment demolition after admitting five missing
Local residents say Branden Colvin and Ryan Hitchcock are still unaccounted for
Five tenants of the Iowa apartment building that collapsed on Sunday are still unaccounted for, city officials admitted during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.
More than 36 hours after the rear section of a six-storey apartment complex on 324 Main Street collapsed, Davenport Mayor Mike Matson revealed that local police have been unable to locate five residents.
“The Davenport Police Department has been working diligently to account for the [residents] of the building ... Five individuals are still unaccounted for, two of those we believe to possibly be still in the building,” Mr Matson said.
Mr Matson’s statement comes amid protests by family members outside of the site of the collapse after the city announced plans to begin a demolition process. On Tuesday morning, a crowd gathered in front of the building with signs reading “Corruption Collapses Communities” and chanting “Save Branden, save Ryan!”
Experts said the structure, built in the 1900s is extremely unstable. Because of the layout of the building, with the rear brick part holding together much of the steal structure, officials said there were likely no void spaces where trapped victims could have shielded.
Authorities said its brittle condition is worsening with time and the possibility of another collapse is now imminent.
“We want to get everyone out, we want to do it right now,” Fire Marshal J Morris said as he broke down in tears at Tuesday’s press conference. “So understand, it’s not that we don’t want to do this ... it’s that we have to do it in a safe manner.”
What caused the collapse?
The cause of the collapse has not been determined, officials said. After responding to the scene, authorities found a gas leak after the collapse and water also had leaked throughout the floors of the structure.
Rich Oswald, City of Davenport director of development and neighbourhood services, said that work was being done on the building’s exterior after reports of bricks falling from the building last week.
WATCH: Five people still unaccounted for 36 hours after Iowa building collapse
ICYMI: Iowa officials laid plans to demolish a collapsed building. Then they admitted people could still be trapped
Search efforts have been called off but at least two residents of the building complex remain unaccounted for, Andrea Blanco reports.
Officials planned to demolish a collapsed Iowa building. Are survivors still trapped?
Search efforts have been called off but at least two residents of the building complex remain unaccounted for, Andrea Blanco reports
IN PICTURES: Horror collapse of apartment building in Davenport, Iowa
Several tenants still unaccounted for, mayor says
More than 36 hours after the rear section of a six-storey apartment complex on 324 Main Street collapsed, Davenport Mayor Mike Matson revealed that local police have been unable to locate five people who were at the building during the tragedy.
“The Davenport Police Department has been working diligently to account for the [residents] of the building ... Five individuals are still unaccounted for, two of those we believe to possibly be still in the building,” Mr Matson said.
WATCH: Davenport residents demand rescue teams keep searching collapsed building for survivors
Iowa officials finally admit that up to five residents are still missing following building collapse
Officials in Iowa have finally admitted that up to five residents are still missing following the collapse of a six-story apartment building – after previously claiming there were no credible reports of missing people and making plans to demolish the block while people could still be trapped inside.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has more:
Iowa officials admit up to five residents are still missing after building collapse
Branden Colvin and Ryan Hitchcock have not been seen since the building suddenly collapsed on Sunday
Ninth person rescued on Tuesday
A woman was rescued more than a day after a six-story apartment building partially collapsed in Davenport, Iowa, and after city officials pushed for it to be demolished, saying it was in “imminent danger” of coming down.
Protesters urged for a delay, concerned that people could still be trapped inside.
Protesters carried signs Tuesday morning near the building site, saying “Find Them First” and asking “Who is in the Rubble.” Some used a megaphone to shout out names of building residents.
The city said in a statement that it has been “continually evaluating the timing of the demolition” and that “the building remains structurally insecure and in imminent danger of collapse.”
WATCH: Ninth person rescued from wreckage of Iowa building collapse
Mayor recounts first responders’ desperate attempts to save lives
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson praised first responders for risking their lives with their swift response and decried criticism sparked after the search was called off.
He said surgeons were performing trauma surgeries in the surroundings of the collapsed building and firefighters had gone inside void places that were extremely dangerous to get into, with the only focus to save lives.
“All of those folks got here in the middle of the night, immediately assessing ... [knowing] that thing is unsafe and going anywhere,” he said.
“There heroes that have gone inside this building ... get off of that. Do you want to come at somebody? Here, I’m standing right in front of you. They’re the people who are saving lives.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies