✕ Close Video shows dramatic aftermath of building collapse in Iowa

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A resident of the collapsed building in Davenport, Iowa, had her leg amputated by rescuers trying to free her from the rubble.

Lexus Berry and her wife Quanishia had just taken pictures of a separation between a wall and the bathroom doorway in their apartment when the building came down around 5pm on Sunday. Lexus managed to run to safety but her wife and their cats became trapped in the wreckage.

Quanishia was rescued on Monday morning, but in order to free her from the rubble, surgeons and first responders that to amputate her leg above the knee. She is now recovering in hospital and is on a ventilator, his wife told The Quad-Cities Times.

“There was a lot of debris and things surrounding her and her legs were pinned down,” Lexus told the outlet. “They were able to get one leg out, but the other leg in order to get her out, they had to amputate it. It was a scene that I’ll never forget.”

Two men, Ryan Hitchcock and Branden Colvin, are believed to still be trapped under the wreckage, as the city revealed plans to proceed with demolition due to the building’s brittle condition.