Iowa building collapse – live: Survivor lost leg in rescue as two others feared trapped in Davenport wreckage
Building owner Andrew Wold is facing a fine as the cause of the collapse remains undetermined
A resident of the collapsed building in Davenport, Iowa, had her leg amputated by rescuers trying to free her from the rubble.
Lexus Berry and her wife Quanishia had just taken pictures of a separation between a wall and the bathroom doorway in their apartment when the building came down around 5pm on Sunday. Lexus managed to run to safety but her wife and their cats became trapped in the wreckage.
Quanishia was rescued on Monday morning, but in order to free her from the rubble, surgeons and first responders that to amputate her leg above the knee. She is now recovering in hospital and is on a ventilator, his wife told The Quad-Cities Times.
“There was a lot of debris and things surrounding her and her legs were pinned down,” Lexus told the outlet. “They were able to get one leg out, but the other leg in order to get her out, they had to amputate it. It was a scene that I’ll never forget.”
Two men, Ryan Hitchcock and Branden Colvin, are believed to still be trapped under the wreckage, as the city revealed plans to proceed with demolition due to the building’s brittle condition.
WATCH: Ninth person rescued from wreckage of Iowa building collapse
Iowa officials say ‘computer glitch’ changed inspection record for collapsed Davenport building
When permit records for an Iowa building that collapsed this past weekend were mysteriously changed after the tragedy, city officials blamed a “computer glitch”.
Skeptical members of the community aren’t convinced it was a mistake.
The Independent has more:
Officials say ‘computer glitch’ changed inspection record for collapsed Iowa building
The structure was undergoing permitted repairs at the time of the tragedy, officials said
Woman moved out of building weeks before collapse due to cracks on the walls
Aurea Monet lived in a studio in the six-storey apartment building for around seven months, moving out just eight weeks before the block partially collapsed on Sunday.
In a series of TikTok videos, she says that she broke the lease on the rental unit and moved out after noticing huge cracks on both the inside and outside walls of her apartment.
The cracks started to develop after construction work began on the property, she says.
In the video, Ms Monet says “they started construction a while back and during that time I noticed a crack above my outlet”.
She says it was “much smaller at first” but then the crack “progressed over my time being there”.
Demolition plans laid as two tenants feared trapped under wreckage
City officials said in an update on Monday evening that the building is not salvageable and would be torn down.
No residents will be allowed back into the building before demolition begins due to its unstable condition.
“The owner of the property has been served with a notice and order for demolition of the property,” Council member Kyle Gripp said.
“The property is currently being secured by a contractor on site this afternoon and demolition is expected to commence in the morning.”
Fire Marshall J Morris said on Tuesday that authorities faced a challenging decision, as experts recommend a demolition as soon as permitting is obtained, while family members fear that their loved ones are still alive under the rubble.
Johnnie Woods told The Des Moines Register that her nephew Branden Colvin, who lived in a fifth-floor apartment in the building, did not show up for a family gathering on Sunday night. The family’s attempts to locate him since have been unsuccessful.
Ms Woods said a neighbour of Mr Colvin’s told her he’d seen him moments before the collapse. Mr Colvin’s vehicle was also in the building’s parking lot and had to be towed after the tragedy.
“My other nephews and other people have been trying to call his phone, and he’s not answering his phone,” Ms Woods told the Register. “So we’re assuming something, that he can’t talk, his phone is dead, or something. Really, we don’t know anything.”
Ms Woods said she learned Ryan Hitchcock was also unaccounted for during a meeting with police on Monday. A woman who police said is related to Mr Hitchcock noted during the press conference on Tuesday that she agreed with demolition plans.
“I was completely mortified about the protests. These people raising a voice, and they don’t know Ryan,” Amy Henderson said. “The city does have a plan and pushing for any delays ... it’s one more day that he’s under there. Ryan wouldn’t want anyone else to put their lives at risk unfortunately for someone who probably has not survived.”
During another search on Tuesday night, several animals were rescued but there were ni signs of human activity, officials said.
What caused the collapse?
The cause of the collapse has not been determined, officials said. After responding to the scene, authorities found a gas leak after the collapse and water also had leaked throughout the floors of the structure.
Rich Oswald, City of Davenport director of development and neighbourhood services, said that work was being done on the building’s exterior after reports of bricks falling from the building last week.
WATCH: Five people still unaccounted for 36 hours after Iowa building collapse
Iowa officials laid plans to demolish a collapsed building. Then they admitted people could still be trapped
City officials in Davenport, Iowa, have admitted that five residents of the building that collapsed this weekend are still unaccounted for – a day after announcing plans to proceed with the demolition of the unstable structure.
Read more:
Officials planned to demolish a collapsed Iowa building. Are survivors still trapped?
Search efforts have been called off but at least two residents of the building complex remain unaccounted for, Andrea Blanco reports
Iowa officials face a grueling decision: Putting rescue teams in hazard to look for missing tenants or risking demolition with victims still trapped inside
Experts have said the structure built in the 1900s is extremely unstable. Because of the layout of the building, with the rear brick part holding together much of the steel structure, officials said there were likely no void spaces where trapped victims could have taken shelter.
Authorities said its brittle condition is worsening with time and the possibility of another collapse is now imminent.
“We want to get everyone out, we want to do it right now,” Mr Morris said as he broke down in tears at Tuesday’s press conference. “So understand, it’s not that we don’t want to do this ... it’s that we have to do it in a safe manner.”
