Resident of collapsed Iowa building suing property owner as remains of three people recovered from rubble
Police confirmed they recovered the remains of three previously missing tenants
Davenport, Iowa
A resident of the apartment building that partially collapsed in Davenport, Iowa last week, has filed a lawsuit against the property owner, the city and engineers and contractors who worked on the building- citing negligence.
The complaint, filed in Scott County court on Monday (5 June) was filed on behalf of Dayna Feuerbach who lived in The Davenport at the time of its collapse.
It accuses the building’s owner, Andrew Wold, and companies to failing to maintain the building to keep tenants safe. It also accuses the city of failing to act on multiple warnings about the building’s structural integrity, according to NBC News which obtained a copy.
“Despite knowledge of the inevitable nature of this collapse, neither Wold, the City of Davenport, nor the licensed engineers ordered the necessary evacuation of the building,” the complaint alleges.
The lawsuit comes just hours after Davenport Police Department confirmed they recovered the remains of three previously missing tenants Branden Colvin Sr, Daniel Prien and Ryan Hitchcock.
More follows
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies