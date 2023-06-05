Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A resident of the apartment building that partially collapsed in Davenport, Iowa last week, has filed a lawsuit against the property owner, the city and engineers and contractors who worked on the building- citing negligence.

The complaint, filed in Scott County court on Monday (5 June) was filed on behalf of Dayna Feuerbach who lived in The Davenport at the time of its collapse.

It accuses the building’s owner, Andrew Wold, and companies to failing to maintain the building to keep tenants safe. It also accuses the city of failing to act on multiple warnings about the building’s structural integrity, according to NBC News which obtained a copy.

“Despite knowledge of the inevitable nature of this collapse, neither Wold, the City of Davenport, nor the licensed engineers ordered the necessary evacuation of the building,” the complaint alleges.

The lawsuit comes just hours after Davenport Police Department confirmed they recovered the remains of three previously missing tenants Branden Colvin Sr, Daniel Prien and Ryan Hitchcock.

