Brazil’s Bolsonaro discharged from hospital after gut blockage cleared

Jair Bolsonaro has undergone several surgeries since being stabbed during a campaign event in 2018

Leonardo Benassatto,Gabriel Araujo
Wednesday 05 January 2022 15:29
Comments
<p>Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro seen next to his team of doctors during a press conference at the Vila Nova Star Hospital after he was discharged, in Sao Paulo, Brazil</p>

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro seen next to his team of doctors during a press conference at the Vila Nova Star Hospital after he was discharged, in Sao Paulo, Brazil

(AFP via Getty Images)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from hospital on Wednesday, two days after being admitted with an intestinal obstruction, his latest health complication from a 2018 stabbing.

“Being discharged now. Thank you all,” the far-right Brazilian leader posted on Twitter alongside a religious message and a photo of himself and his doctors giving a thumbs-up gesture.

Mr Bolsonaro’s doctor, Antonio Macedo, told reporters the president is recovered and ready to work, adding that he will be on a special diet during the weekend and will not be able to perform vigorous physical activities.

Mr Bolsonaro, who has been in power since 2019 and plans to stand for re-election in a presidential vote scheduled for October, said he will maintain his regular agenda, including a trip to Russia in February.

He was vacationing in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina when he was urgently taken to Sao Paulo’s Vila Nova Star hospital in the early hours of Monday after suffering from abdominal pain.

Recommended

Doctors inserted a nasogastric tube and even considered surgery, but the obstruction was cleared on Tuesday.

A medical bulletin issued on Tuesday evening said the president’s digestive tract was showing signs of recovery, that he was doing well on a liquid diet and that doctors had removed the nasogastric tube.

Mr Bolsonaro has undergone a series of emergency surgeries since being knifed during a campaign event in September 2018.

He said on Twitter on Monday that he had started feeling unwell on Sunday after lunch, noting it was his second hospitalisation “with the same symptoms” in a few months. In July 2021, he was taken to the Vila Nova Star facility for an intestinal blockage after suffering chronic hiccups.

Recommended

Dr Macedo acknowledged that Mr Bolsonaro could experience a new gut obstruction in the future.

Reuters

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in