Family reunited with 11-year-old boy with autism after he went missing

A Georgia boy who went missing on Thursday has been located safe in under 24 hours.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement on Friday that 11-year-old Jaymez Wilburn, who has autism, failed to return home from school on Thursday.

The department responded to a home in the 2100 block of Adams Ave in Macon around 11pm on Thursday after family members reported Jaymez missing.

Deputies learned that the boy had not attended classes at Ballard Middle School that day and did not meet his siblings to walk home when school was dismissed.

Deputies searched for Jaymez in places he frequented throughout the night but were unable to locate the minor.

On Friday, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office released an update saying that Jaymez was found shortly after 9am on Friday and was reunited with his family.

The department did not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding the boy’s disappearance or if an investigation was underway.

The Independent has reached out to the agency for comment.