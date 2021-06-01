JBS hack may have come from Russia, meat processing company tells White House

The meat processing company JBS has told the White House that the cyber attack that hit the company probably came from Russia.

White House Deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that “the White House has offered assistance to JBS” and that the company told the Biden administration that they had received a ransom demand from a criminal organization “likely based in Russia”.

“The White House is engaging with the Russian government on this matter and delivering the message that responsible states do not harbor ransomware criminals,” Ms Jean-Pierre said during a press gaggle on Air Force One.