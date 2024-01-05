Third batch of Epstein court documents unsealed

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The third batch of documents containing details about the associates of late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein have been unsealed.

Two previous sets of documents were released on Wednesday and Thursday, after US judge Loretta Preska ordered the unsealing of filings in a lawsuit brought by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell – the disgraced financier’s former girlfriend and accomplice.

High profile figures already named include Prince Andrew, magician David Copperfield and former US presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton. The naming of individuals does not necessarily indicate any wrongdoing.

Friday’s batch of documents included transcripts of Maxwell’s questioning over her relationship with hedge fund billionaire Glenn Dubin and his wife, scientist and former Miss Sweden Eva Dubin.

Maxwell, who claimed to be friends with Ms Dubin, was asked whether she had ever sent Virginia Giuffre to the couple’s condo.

Before Maxwell’s deposition was unsealed on Friday, a spokesperson for the Dubins denied any wrongdoing by the couple. The spokesperson also pointed out that Epstein victim Johanna Sjoberg said in a previously unsealed deposition that nothing inappropriate happened while she gave a massage to the couple.

“The Dubins strongly deny these allegations, as we first said in 2019, when these unsubstantiated statements first surfaced as part of this same civil court proceeding,” a statement read.

The Independent is currently reviewing the third batch of documents.

The second batch of documents contained new claims involving former president Clinton. Among them, it was alleged that Clinton once “walked into” the offices of Vanity Fair magazine and pressured them not to write about “his good friend J.E”.

A spokesperson for the magazine’s former editor Graydon Carter said it “categorically did not happen”. Mr Clinton’s spokesperson has previously insisted he knew nothing about Epstein’s crimes and the former president has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

The documents concealed the identities of over 100 victims, associates, or friends of Epstein, each identified as “J Doe” along with a distinctive identifying number. Now, those monikers are being replaced with real names, with the exception of sex abuse victims.