The alleged associates of Jeffrey Epstein: Names by numbers

The first two batches of unsealed Jeffrey Epstein court documents reveal a number of high-profile individuals whose names appeared multiple times in various materials, including footnotes.

Among them are two former US presidents – Donald Trump and Bill Clinton – and Prince Andrew, all three of whom have been pictured with and known to associate with the disgraced financier in the past.

Other names include lawyer Alan Dershowitz and magician David Copperfield.

However, being identified through the court documents does not necessarily mean that the individual was involved in or aware of any wrongdoing by Epstein.

This undated trial evidence image obtained on 8 December 2021, from the US District Court for the Southern District of New York shows British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and US financier Jeffrey Epstein (US District Court for the Southern District of New York)

Ghislaine Maxwell - 560

Unsurprisingly, Epstein’s partner in crime Ghislaine Maxwell is one of the names that appears the most - 208 times in the first tranche.

The British socialite’s name appears in full 20 times, due to the files being part of a 2015 US defamation case by Virginia Giuffre against her. The name “Maxwell” appears 849 times, though this is some times in reference to legal matters and footnotes.

References to Maxwell were made throughout the documents, with various other witnesses being asked about her involvement with Epstein in their separate testimonies.

The second tranche of documents contained the name Maxwell 352 times.

She is currently serving 20 years in prison, having been convicted sex-trafficking underage girls in June 2022.

Prince Andrew - 110

Prince Andrew has been named 110 times accross both sets of documents. The former Duke of York is named 67 times with his Royal title in the first batch, though he also appears multiple times as simply “Andrew” including in an email sent by Ghislaine Maxwell in 2015.

Testimony concerning the former duke’s alleged conduct is detailed in the documents, much of which he has previously denied.

Evidence from Epstein victim Johanna Sjoberg, claimed the duke touched her breast while sitting on a couch inside the US billionaire’s Manhattan apartment in 2001.

Andrew has always strongly denied the allegations against him, while Buckingham Palace previously said all accusations made against the duke are “categorically untrue”.

Former US President Bill Clinton arrives prior to a tribute service for former US First Lady Rosalynn Carter, at Glenn Memorial Church in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 28, 2023 (AFP via Getty Images)

Bill Clinton - 83

Clinton’s name is mentioned 83 times in the documents so far. Both he and Andrew are known to have been associated with Epstein previously.

Part of the testimony from Ms Sjoberg alleges that Epstein once told her that Clinton “likes them young” – referring to girls.

In the days leading up to the unsealing, it was reported that Clinton would be referred to more than 50 times in the redacted documents, having been given the pseudonym “John Doe 36,” according to the New York Post.

Many of the references to the former president were reportedly believed to stem from Ms Giuffre’s early attempts to compel him to testify against Epstein and Maxwell.

The second batch included evidence that claimed the former president attempted to threaten Vanity Fair into not writing about Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking.

Virginia Giuffre claimed that Clinton had “walked into” the magazine’s office and pressured them not to write about “his good friend J.E”, the documents stated.

Shortly before the documents were released Clinton was seen visiting Mexico with his wife, Hillary Clinton.

Donald Trump - 4

Clinton is not the only former commander-in-chief to appear in the documents. Donald Trump was named in the first batch, though only four times.

In part of Ms Sjoberg’s testimony, she claimed Epstein once “called up” the former president and visited one of his casinos after his private plane was diverted to Atlantic City in New Jersey.

Ms Sjoberg said that while travelling on the plane with the disgraced financier the pilots had said that they were unable to land in New York as planned.

“Jeffrey said, ‘Great, we’ll call up Trump and we’ll go to -- I don’t recall the name of the casino, but -- we’ll go to the casino’,” the testimony read.

Elsewhere, Ms Sjoberg was asked if she ever gave Mr Trump a massage, to which she replied “no”.

File: Magician David Copperfield attends the 2018 Footwear News Achievement Awards at IAC Headquarters on December 4, 2018 in New York City (Getty Images)

David Copperfield - 6

US magician David Copperfield was named six times in the first set of documents, having reportedly had dined with Epstein on occasion.

Part of one exhibit read: “David Copperfield was at a dinner at Epstein’s and there was another girl present who looked young and Johanna [Sjoberg] asked what school she went to and Johanna did not recognize the school name as being a college and she said it was possible it was a high school aged girl.

“Johanna said Copperfield ‘questioned me if I was aware that girls were getting paid to find other girls’.”

Copperfield’s relationship with Epstein has previously been noted, including in a 2019 article from The New York Times, which described Maxwell’s role in acquiring young girls for the disgraced financier.

Hollywood stars

Other big Hollywood names have also appeared in the documents, though mostly just once or twice during Ms Sjoberg’s testimony.

She is asked about meeting guests at Epstein’s residence, including Star Wars creator George Lucas – who is mentioned once – and actor Kevin Spacey, who is mentioned twice. Ms Sjoberg says she does not remember meeting either man.

She also does not remember meeting British supermodel Naomi Campbell, who is named once in the documents.

Late King of Pop Michael Jackson is also named twice, after Ms Sjolberg is asked if she met “anybody famous” while with Epstein. She said she did meet Jackson.

Alan Dershowitz - 166

Epstein’s lawyer Alan Dershowitz is also named over 100 times, though in some places this is simply in footnotes referring to legal matters.

However in other material it is claimed that the former Harvard Law School professor was one of several “powerful individuals” that Epstein made young women have sexual relations with “on numerous occasions”.

Ms Sjoberg is also asked about having sexual relations with Mr Dershowitz specifically, in the back of a limousine, during her testimony. She denies this happened.

Mr Dershowitz was previously accused by Ms Guiffre of sexual abuse, claiming that she was trafficked by Epstein to him for sex. Mr Dershowitz has vehemently denied all claims.

Prior to the unsealing of the documents, he said that he wanted every last document and “piece of paper” relating to Epstein to be publicly released – asserting that it will prove that he “did nothing wrong”.

Sharon Churcher - 324

British journalist Sharon Churcher has made over 300 appearances in the second tranche of documents, released on Thursday.

Ms Churcher was the sole source of regarding the original Epstein story from Giuffre, according to the response filing. Maxwell also claimed she helped Virginia Giuffre “concoct” sexual assault allegations against the Duke of York.

In one document from 2016 Maxwell’s lawyers made submissions that Ms Churcher should be compelled to give evidence as part of the case.

“She was actively and personally involved in changing those stories over time and in the creation and addition of new salacious details about public figures, including the fabrication of Alan Dershowitz’s alleged sexual relations with Plaintiff,” the document said.