The US Virgin Islands has accused financial giant JP Morgan Chase of turning a “blind eye” to Jeffrey Epstein’s multi-decade sex trafficking operation and failing to report suspicious activity in a lawsuit filed in Manhattan this week.

Attorney General Denise George claimed that the Wall St giant knowingly “provided and pulled the levers through which recruiters and victims” of Epstein’s offending were paid in the court filing, according to Bloomberg.

“Over more than a decade, JPMorgan clearly knew it was not complying with federal regulations in regard to Epstein-related accounts as evidenced by its too-little too-late efforts after Epstein was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges and shortly after his death, when JPMorgan belatedly complied with federal law,” Ms George’s complaint states. “Human trafficking was the principal business of the accounts Epstein maintained at JPMorgan.”

A JP Morgan spokesperson told The Independent they had no comment on the lawsuit.

The US Virgin Islands has requested a jury trial for charges including participating in sex trafficking.

In November, two of Epstein’s victims filed a lawsuit against JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank accusing then of ignoring warning signs about the late paedophile’s offending.

JP Morgan Chase willfully ignored Keffrey Epstein’s decades of sexual offending, according to a new lawsuit. (REUTERS)

“The time has come for the real enablers to be held responsible, especially his wealthy friends and the financial institutions that played an integral role,” the women’s attorney Brad Edwards told the Wall Street Journal.

Weeks later Epstein’s estate agreed to pay $105m to the US Virgin Islands government to settle a lawsuit that the late paedophile used his private island in the archipelago for sex-trafficking.

Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein (PA Media)

Epstein, who died in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking and abuse charges, owned a private island Little St James in the US Virgin Islands.

A medical examiner ruled his death was suicide.

Multiple victims have described in court and in interviews how they were trafficked to Little St James and abused by Epstein and his powerful network of friends.

His former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in June after being convicted of sex-trafficking and abusing girls as young as 14.