Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Sony Pictures Television, the producer of the long-running gameshows ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’, filed a lawsuit accusing its distributor CBS of undercutting their deal and failing to fork over millions of dollars in fees.

“Unfortunately, it is now clear that CBS has fallen woefully short of holding up its end of the bargain,” Sony alleged in a breach of contract suit filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court. “The reality is that CBS has been egregiously undercutting the value and profitability of these shows in favor of its own self-interest and in violation of its contractual obligations.”

The complaint alleges that CBS, which licenses the shows to TV stations and sells associated advertising space in exchange for commissions, dropped the ball on a number of fronts, from failing to negotiate sufficient licensing fees, to refusing to turn over more than $3.6m in “ill-gotten” fees for long-term deals in New Zealand and Australia that Sony says are contractually barred.

“We strongly refute any claims by Sony that we did not use our best efforts in distributing the programs or otherwise failed to abide by our obligations under the agreements,” CBS said in a statement to The Wall Street Journal.

“Sony’s claims are rooted in the fact they simply don’t like the deal the parties agreed to decades ago,” it added.

The suit concerns two of the most high-profile and profitable shows in American television, with the pair estimated to bring in more than $100m in annual profits for Sony.

‘Jeopardy’ producer Sony Pictures Television accuses its distributor, CBS, of failing to uphold their contract ( NBC )

The complaint alleges that the foreign licensing deals are “just the tip of the iceberg.”

It also claims CBS has been selling local networks bundles of its own wholly produced and owned programs to the detriment of the Sony partnership, and alleges that cuts to CBS’s marketing, distribution, advertising, and foreign distribution teams are causing Sony to incur further costs.

The suit says that CBS’s ongoing dispute with the Nielsen TV ratings agency, which has left the company without a contract with the benchmark-setting audience firm, is yet another headwind against ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy.’

Both shows have endured considerable change in recent years.

In 2023, longtime ‘Wheel’ host Pat Sajak retired this summer after more than 40 years on the program.

‘Jeopardy’ host Alex Trebek died in 2020 from pancreatic cancer and was replaced by Ken Jennings.