JetBlue is cutting flights and reducing staff hours because people aren’t traveling as much

JetBlue will cut more flights and reduce staffing hours after a reported drop-off in domestic U.S. air travel.

The airline’s CEO Joanna Geraghty informed staff of incoming cost-cutting measures on Monday, saying that the “path back to profitability” was taking longer than expected and that breaking even on operating margins this year was “unlikely.”

“We’re hopeful demand and bookings will rebound, but even a recovery won’t fully offset the ground we’ve lost this year and our path back to profitability will take longer than we’d hoped,” Geraghty said in a note to employees, seen by CNBC

“That means we’re still relying on borrowed cash to keep the airline running.”

The plans, per CNBC, include cutting off-peak flights as well as getting rid of less profitable routes. Plans to refurbish four older Airbus A320 jets will be put on pause.

open image in gallery JetBlue will cut more flights and reduce staffing hours after a reported drop-off in domestic U.S. air travel ( Getty )

According to the memo JetBlue is also assessing its hiring plans, and may combine some leadership roles and rein in travel spending.

Domestic airlines, who previously predicted a positive 2025, were shaken back in April after President’s Donald Trump's broad tariffs and a crackdown on government spending upended their optimism.

Tourists and companies reduced spending amid rising economic uncertainty, forcing carriers to cut their first-quarter profit forecasts. A slew of carriers, including American Airlines, Southwest and Delta, withdrew their 2025 financial guidance plans.

Airfare in May was down 7.3 percent compared with last year, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s inflation report.

open image in gallery Tourists are reducing their spending amid rising economic uncertainty. ( Getty Images )

In addition to the looming cuts JetBlue, last month announced a new partnership with United that will allow customers to book flights on each other’s airline, using and earning points on both frequent flyer programs.

Per CNBC, Geraghty said in her memo that while the airline assesses its hiring plans, it will carry on bringing on new frontline employees and fill other positions.

The airline has also pumped more money into its premium-class seats in order to appeal to those willing to spend more on their trips. Geraghty’s memo said JetBlue is still planning to include domestic-first class seats onto some of its aircraft and also build airport lounges.

“These are the building blocks of a stronger JetBlue, and they remain in motion,” Geraghty said, per CNBC.

The Independent has reached out JetBlue for comment on the memo and reported cuts.