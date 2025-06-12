Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A frequent flier has claimed that he was tossed from an American Airlines flight for "moving a carry-on bag" that belonged to a flight attendant.

Travel blogger JT Genter said that after boarding an American flight from New York City to London Heathrow last Monday as a premium economy passenger, he discovered that there wasn't enough room in the overhead bin for his carry-on.

In a post for AwardWallet, he claims that the space was taken up by two small carry-on suitcases, so he asked nearby passengers if they were the owners. When no one claimed ownership, and noting that there weren't any flight attendants around to flag the situation to, he moved one of the bags to the economy cabin.

However, the crew discovered that the bag wouldn't fit in the economy bin and a premium economy passenger "outed" Mr Genter as the person that moved it.

The situation then rapidly escalated.

Mr Genter, a popular travel blooger, was told that moving a flight attendant's bag was 'not allowed'

The male flight attendant who owned the bag said to Mr Genter: "You moved my suitcase. You touched my suitcase and you moved it."

Mr Genter the claimed that "[He then] wagged a finger inches from my face and barked 'you're outta here'."

The chief flight attendant, then told Mr Genter: "You moved another person's bag, which is a crew member's bag, which is not allowed."

An American Airlines supervisor was then summoned, the blogger claimed.

After telling Mr Genter that he would not be removed from the flight, the supervisors was then told that the crew would refuse to fly unless he was tossed, despite the captain's observation that it was an "honest mistake".

Mr Genter claims that he was bumped to the next flight and offered a first-class seat by way of compensation — as long as he didn't recline it. He refused the offer and accepted a premium economy seat instead, though his checked luggage was transported on the original flight.

Mr Genter describes the reaction of the American Airlines crew as "absurd", adding: "Over the more than two million miles I've flown across almost 1,200 logged flights, I've seen and experienced a lot — from rejected takeoffs to medical emergencies and even an emergency landing. However, this [was] the most absurd situation I've ever seen on a flight."

Mr Genter asked American Airlines for a comment before publishing his blog, but the airline declined to make one.

A customer services representative, however, wrote to the traveler and said: "That's never the kind of experience we want you to have when traveling with us.”

The Independent has also requested a comment from American Airlines.