Rapper Jim Jones claims he was racially profiled on Gucci shopping trip

Rapper Jim Jones has slammed Gucci and claimed he was racially profiled during a shopping trip where he planned on spending $29,000.

The Dipset star is now demanding an apology from the luxury brand after saying he was left alone in the store’s VIP area for an hour and ignored by staff.

“Since we came here… nobody (has) shown us no courtesy, no amenities, no nothing. Period. Not even a drink of water,” Mr Jones said in a video filmed inside the store which he posted to Instagram.

“I asked to speak to a manager. They sent out a Black guy who started telling me some bulls***. So they got the Black guy racially profiling on Black people. I asked to speak to a manager bigger than him. Everybody disappeared.”

And a visibly annoyed Mr Jones, added: “I still ain’t get no sparkling water, I still ain’t get no champagne. I still ain’t get nothing.”

The rapper wrote on his Instagram that the incident happened despite the fact he had spent $100,000 in the last three months in the store.

“And just like tht s*** went bad in gucci I was more hurt tht th black people was treating us like tht more thn anything,” he wrote.

“Very racy and all we wanted was some water sparkling water cause I was parched to be been shoppin for a long time I’m usually drunk by time I leave stores like this cause they be servin tht Champaign smh,” he added in the caption.

After leaving, Mr Jones filmed himself shopping at both Louis Vuitton and Bergdorf Goodman, with members of his party throwing cash into the air behind him.

“Gucci really some suckers,” he wrote in another post.

“And for those lookin in from th outside sayin this is some rich privilege s*** it’s really not it’s about treatin people with respect no matter th race. or Wht u may think u know about a person.”

The Independent has reached out to Gucci for comment.