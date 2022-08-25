College student raises $140K to adopt baby he discovered in a dumpster

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Texas college student has raised $140,000 to adopt a baby boy he discovered in a dumpster in Haiti.

Jimmy Amisial, 27, is closer than ever to finalising the adoption process for baby Emilio. All thanks to the generosity of thousands of donors across the world who have been moved by the unlikely father’s story.

Mr Amisial told The Independent on Thursday that he found Emilio, soon turning five, in a dumpster in his native Haiti back in 2018. The baby had been left abandoned and was found covered in fire ants by Mr Amisial, who was on his way back from volunteering at an orphanage.

Mr Amisial was asked if he could be the one to take guardianship of Emilio and the rest is history. Now, thanks to the $140,000 raised, Mr Amisial said he will be able officially become Emilio’s father and bring him to the US.

“I’ve been his legal guardian for the past four and a half years. It hasn’t been easy but it has been an incredible journey .... I enjoy it and embrace it,” he told The Independent.

Mr Amisial had been visiting family for Christmas and New Year’s Eve when his life changed forever, he said.

Locals who had seen the baby refused to approach him fearing he was cursed.

“They thought that the baby was cursed or had some evil spirit. There were so blinded by the intensity of a magical ritual which is really prevalent in Haiti. He had no clothes and was in excruciating pain,” Mr Amisial wrote in the description of the GoFundMe he set up to cover adoption costs.

“When they asked me to be his legal guardian out of the blue, I did not expect my life to change [like it did.]” he told The Independent.

After taking the life-changing decision, Mr Amisial had to put his education on pause to provide for his son and mother in Haiti.

“It was kind of hard for me to go to school. I had to take care of him so I dropped out of school to find jobs,” he said.

For the past years, Mr Amisial has moonlighted doing deliveries and yard work to provide Emilio with everything he needs, he said.

Mr Amisial was returning from volunteering at an orphanage when he found baby Emilio (Jimmy Amisial/Facebook )

Once Emilio and Mr Amisial’s mother reunite with him in the US, everything will be easier, he said. He also plans to return to Texas State University to complete his degree in mass media and communication.

“I’m planning on bringing him and my mom,” Mr Amisial told The Independent. “It will be way easier for me because I can’t go back to Haiti that often due to political unrest.”

Mr Amisial credits the donations he has received for giving him a chance to make a difference in Emilio’s life and said he never expected so many people to connect with his story.

“I shared the story to bring awareness, it was just a message of love,” he said. “I’m glad I got the opportunity to transform his life...I will teach him how to be kind, how to be loved, how to do well.”