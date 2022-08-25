College student raises $140K to adopt baby he discovered in a dumpster
Jimmy Amisial is closer than ever to finalising adoption process for baby Emilio
College student hopes to adopt abandoned baby
A Texas college student has raised $140,000 to adopt a baby boy he discovered in a dumpster in Haiti.
Jimmy Amisial, 27, is closer than ever to finalising the adoption process for baby Emilio. All thanks to the generosity of thousands of donors across the world who have been moved by the unlikely father’s story.
Mr Amisial told The Independent on Thursday that he found Emilio, soon turning five, in a dumpster in his native Haiti back in 2018. The baby had been left abandoned and was found covered in fire ants by Mr Amisial, who was on his way back from volunteering at an orphanage.
Mr Amisial was asked if he could be the one to take guardianship of Emilio and the rest is history. Now, thanks to the $140,000 raised, Mr Amisial said he will be able officially become Emilio’s father and bring him to the US.
“I’ve been his legal guardian for the past four and a half years. It hasn’t been easy but it has been an incredible journey .... I enjoy it and embrace it,” he told The Independent.
Mr Amisial had been visiting family for Christmas and New Year’s Eve when his life changed forever, he said.
Locals who had seen the baby refused to approach him fearing he was cursed.
“They thought that the baby was cursed or had some evil spirit. There were so blinded by the intensity of a magical ritual which is really prevalent in Haiti. He had no clothes and was in excruciating pain,” Mr Amisial wrote in the description of the GoFundMe he set up to cover adoption costs.
“When they asked me to be his legal guardian out of the blue, I did not expect my life to change [like it did.]” he told The Independent.
After taking the life-changing decision, Mr Amisial had to put his education on pause to provide for his son and mother in Haiti.
“It was kind of hard for me to go to school. I had to take care of him so I dropped out of school to find jobs,” he said.
For the past years, Mr Amisial has moonlighted doing deliveries and yard work to provide Emilio with everything he needs, he said.
Once Emilio and Mr Amisial’s mother reunite with him in the US, everything will be easier, he said. He also plans to return to Texas State University to complete his degree in mass media and communication.
“I’m planning on bringing him and my mom,” Mr Amisial told The Independent. “It will be way easier for me because I can’t go back to Haiti that often due to political unrest.”
Mr Amisial credits the donations he has received for giving him a chance to make a difference in Emilio’s life and said he never expected so many people to connect with his story.
“I shared the story to bring awareness, it was just a message of love,” he said. “I’m glad I got the opportunity to transform his life...I will teach him how to be kind, how to be loved, how to do well.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies