Woman travels 900 miles to surprise grandmother by pretending to be waitress

A woman surprised her 96-year-old grandma after she travelled over 900 miles to surprise her by pretending to be a waitress at her favourite restaurant.

Shelby Hoefling, 31, flew from Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania, to Fort Pierce, Florida, to surprise her grandmother Patricia Hoefling, whom she hadn’t seen for six months.

Heartwarming footage shows Patricia caught unawares as Shelby approaches her to take her order.

“She means so much to me so I wanted to go the extra mile and make her feel loved and important, so I planned this surprise,” Shelby said.

