Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel roasted George Santos for saying he would wear his expulsion from Congress like a “badge of honour.”

Mr Kimmel has been recently mourning the fact that one of the favourite subjects on his show, Mr Santos, may no longer deliver any cringeworthy moments to monologue about after he potentially leaves Congress, so he’s getting them in while he can.

The 35-year-old Republican is due to face a vote of expulsion from Congress after damning evidence was revealed by a House Ethics Report on bizarre violations of federal law that he made.

Despite the public embarrassment that came with the revelations he used donor money to buy Botox treatments and an OnlyFans subscription and the possible end to his short political career, Mr Santos was steadfast in his proclamation that if he was removed from Congress, he would “wear it like a badge of honour.”

“… right next to his medal of freedom and his Purple Heart [medal],” Mr Kimmel quipped on his show on Monday.

While Mr Santos would be making history by being one of the very few lawmakers expelled from Congress, as it is very rare, Mr Kimmel pointed out the irony that the politician believes this is something to be very proud of.

Kimmel joked about Santos’ only accomplishment being expelled from Congress (Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube)

The show then cut to a clip of Mr Santos ranting about the upcoming vote to cast him out of Congress on an X-Space session.

He said that other US lawmakers sit in “ivory towers” and Congress is filled with “felons galore.”

“[Yet] all of a sudden George Santos in the Mary Magdalene of United States Congress. We’re all gonna stone this motherf***** because it’s just politically expedient, right?” Mr Santos continued in his tirade.

“Yeah, right,” Mr Kimmel pretended to agree. “... also because of the whole stealing credit card numbers to pay for OnlyFans thing, but… um… but yeah, Mary Magdalene sounds better.”

The late-night host ended by saying he is sad to “lose a monologue subject as rich and wonderful as he is,” but he is excited to see what is next for Mr Santos.

Republican George Santos could be expelled as early as this week from Congress (Getty Images)

“Real Housewives or the Masked Singer?” Mr Kimmel enquired.

Mr Santos made it known on the X stream that he felt he had been targeted because “s*** happens every week” in Congress and no Ethics investigations have been carried out on them.

After his “badge of honour” comment, he shared “I’ll be the sixth expelled member of Congress in the history of Congress. And guess what? I’ll be the only one expelled without a conviction."

Twenty members of Congress in history have been expelled in US history, five from the House and 15 from the Senate.

Mr Santos would become the sixth person ever to be thrown if that is the way the vote happens; the last lawmaker expelled was James Traficant in 2002 after he was convicted of 10 felonies.